🔥Making the Cut: Heidi Klum's fashion design competition is coming to Amazon and everything is shoppable🔥

Following hot on the heels of Netflix’s Next in Fashion, Amazon has unveiled the trailer for its new fashion design competition, Making the Cut.

The show is hosted by Project Runway’s Heidi Klum and renowned fashion consultant Tim Gunn as well as featuring cameos from the likes of Naomi Campbell, Carine Roitfeld and Nicole Richie.

The ten-episode series focusses on a selection of 12 gifted fashion designers and entrepreneurs and sees them travel to New York, Paris and Tokyo to face challenges and assignments.

While the winner of Next in Fashion, Minju Kim’s collection is now stocked on Net-A-Porter, every creation designed by any one of the contestants on Making the Cut will be instantly shoppable on Amazon.

Klum and Gunn in Paris (Amazon)

The winning designer of the competition will receive £1,000,000 to invest in their brand and the opportunity to create a line exclusively for Amazon.

The challenges which the contestants face were designed to test not only their fashion design skills but also their ability to operate the other imperative aspects of a business.

Making The Cut will be available on Prime Video from Friday 27 March 2020.

Watch the full trailer above.