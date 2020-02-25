Making millions: Illinois’ recreational pot sales net $10M in tax revenue in 1st month

Customers cheer and hold up their purchases as they leave the marijuana dispensary HCI Alternatives in Collinsville on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Some people waited in line overnight. At 7 a.m when the doors opened about 700 people were lined up outside the store to be some of the first to legally purchase recreational weed in the state of Illinois. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The sale of recreational marijuana in Illinois generated $7.3 million in cannabis tax revenue last month, the Illinois Department of Revenue announced Monday.The Revenue Department also reported that an additional $3.1 million was generated in retail sales tax revenue. Dispensaries across the state sold nearly $40 million in recreational pot last month.Toi Hutchinson, an adviser to Gov. J.B. Pritzker on cannabis control, said the goal of Illinois’ legal cannabis industry is to build a socially equitable program to help communities most harmed by the nation’s war on drugs.“Revenue raised in this first month will soon begin flowing back into those communities to begin repairing the damage done by the failed policies of the past and creating new opportunities for those who have been left behind for far too long,” Hutchinson said.In his proposed $42 billion fiscal year 2021 budget released last week, Pritzker projected marijuana sales would generate $28 million in cannabis tax revenue for the remainder of fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30. Illinois officials estimate that as the industry matures, marijuana sales will grow to $127 million in fiscal year 2021, of which $46 million will go to the state’s general funds.In January, Illinois was the second state in the Midwest to launch recreational pot sales. Michigan was the first.

“Free us. Let us smoke our weed. Get rid of the tobacco,” said Michael Bennett of Cuba, Mo., who waits in line outside the marijuana dispensary HCI Alternatives in Collinsville on Jan. 2.Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

“We want to try the gummies,” said Chrissy White, center, of Texas, who waits in line with friends Jeri Thorson of Addieville, Illinois, and and Angie Kitchen of Texas, outside the marijuana dispensary HCI Alternatives in Collinsville on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. The women was among hundreds, who stood in line into the evening up outside the store on the second day it was legal to purchase recreational weed in the state of Illinois. Onsite personnel estimated at three hour wait from the back of the line to purchase products. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

“I hope Missouri is next,” said Tom Lofton of St. Louis, left, who stands with Adrian Carman outside the marijuana dispensary HCI Alternatives in Collinsville on Jan. 2. Hundreds stood in line into the evening outside the store on the second day it was legal to purchase recreational weed in the state of Illinois.Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

“We want to try the gummies,” said Chrissy White, center, of Texas, who waits in line with friends Jeri Thorson of Addieville, Illinois, and and Angie Kitchen of Texas, outside the marijuana dispensary HCI Alternatives in Collinsville on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. The women were among hundreds, who stood in line into the evening outside the store on the second day it was legal to purchase recreational weed in the state of Illinois. Onsite personnel estimated a three hour wait from the back of the line to purchase products. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Hundreds stand in line into the evening up outside the marijuana dispensary HCI Alternatives in Collinsville on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. It was the second day it was legal to purchase recreational weed in the state of Illinois. Onsite personnel estimated a three hour wait from the back of the line to purchase products. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

