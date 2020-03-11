🔥Make it a crime, union urges after Jazz pilot injured in laser strike while landing in Ottawa🔥

A Jazz Aviation pilot trying to land at Ottawa airport was taken to hospital last month after being struck in the eyes with a laser, underscoring how the perplexing laser menace has lingered on despite a 2018 federal crackdown.

Transport Canada’s air-incident database has recorded 326 laser incidents since the start of 2019, with more last year than the year before. In February alone, there were three episodes just over Ottawa, one involving a helicopter approaching a local hospital.

A major airline pilots union is calling for stiffer federal-government action, including turning the act into a criminal offence and widely warning of its dangers.

The Jazz incident showed the potential for calamity, even if most incidents aren’t as serious.

The potential is there to harm the pilot at a critical phase of flight

The Dash-8 from Montreal was on its final approach to Ottawa airport when it was “attacked” by a laser beam fired from about three nautical miles away, says Transport Canada’s CADORS air-incident database.

The beam hit the co-pilot, who was flying the plane and had to hand over control to the captain, according to the Aviation Herald website. The aircraft landed safely but the crew asked for medical help “since one of the crew members had been injured,” said the CADORS report.

The pilot was taken to hospital as a precaution, said Aviation Herald.

Other Canadian aviators have actually suffered permanent retinal damage as a result of such strikes, said Tim Perry, Canadian president of the Air Line Pilots Association.

“Without a doubt we consider this to be very much an issue, a pressing issue,” he said. “The potential is there to harm the pilot at a critical phase of flight.”

Transport Canada is aware of the Ottawa incident but there was “insufficient evidence” to determine where the laser came from and no charges were laid, said Alexandre Desjardins, a department spokesman.

Therein lies one of the challenges of combating the strange and dangerous form of mischief — how to pinpoint the source of a laser after it’s spotted by aviators thousands of feet in the air.

Most of the reports in the CADORS database indicate that police were notified, but neither Transport Canada nor the RCMP could cite an example of anyone in Canada ever being prosecuted.

Still, the department announced new measures in June 2018 which ban use of a hand-held laser of 1 milliwatt or more anywhere in Toronto, Montreal or Vancouver, or within 10 kilometres of any airport or heliport, except for legitimate purposes such as school or work.

Police can levy fines on the spot that range up to $5,000 for an individual and $25,000 for a corporation if they find someone violating the rules.

“Citizens should call their local police immediately if they see someone pointing a laser at an aircraft,” said Desjardins, calling the act “dangerous and illegal.”

But ALPA says more is needed. As well as making the act a criminal offence, the federal government should launch an information campaign to highlight its perils, said Perry.

He also called for more regulation around the high-power lasers that cause the most harm, such as requiring warning labels on the devices and permits to use them.

Pilots reported 274 incidents in 2019, up from 226 the year before, although both years were an improvement over the prior three, when the number of laser episodes ranged from 414 to 658 annually.

Jazz confirmed the Feb. 15 incident in Ottawa, but refused to comment on the pilot’s condition after the incident or what exactly happened in the cockpit following the laser strike, citing privacy concerns.

Perry said it happened to him while landing at Toronto’s Pearson airport once — a distracting green laser shining through the cockpit window — and suggested most pilots have experienced a strike or know someone who has.

The problem has also been rampant in the U.S., where police have sometimes gone to extraordinary lengths to find the culprits. One strategy is to send up a police helicopter after an incident to try to draw another attack from the perpetrator.

New York police say they did just that in 2015 and charged a man with several criminal offences after a laser injured the eyes of four pilots around La Guardia Airport, including those in the helicopter. Officers on the ground were directed to the home where the laser seemed to be originating, an operation a federal prosecutor likened to finding a “needle in a haystack.”

