🔥Majority of Brits believe the EU is a more important trading partner than US amid post-Brexit negotiations, poll says🔥

The majority of Brits would rather have a close trading relationship with the EU than the US, according to a new poll.

A YouGov survey of nearly 3,700 Brits found that 51 per cent of the population believes keeping tight economic ties with the European Union is more important for the UK than a close trading relationship with the US.

Just 17 per cent believe the US is a more valuable trading partner. 10 per cent said neither and 22 per cent did not know.

Scotland is the region most in favour of protecting the UK’s relationship with the EU, with 66 per cent closely followed by London on 63 per cent.

Some 82 per cent of Liberal Democrat voters and 69 per cent of Labour supporters value the EU higher than the US as a trading partner, compared with just 36 per cent of Conservatives.

Chris Curtis, a research manager at YouGov, said: “As the UK starts trade negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic, our snap poll shows the public believe that the priority should be our closest trading partner geographically.”

The news comes as the UK government began trade talks with the EU on Monday and set out its objectives for a free trade agreement with the US.

These include boosting trade between the two countries to £15.3 billion compared with 2018, a 7.5 per cent increase.

The government also said it would protect the NHS and maintain food standards.

London would gain less from a US trade deal than the rest of the UK, according to analysis from the government.

Jonathan Portes, an economics professor at King’s College London, said the government’s objectives showed the benefits from a US trade deal “are de minimis compared with the economic costs of its Brexit proposals”.