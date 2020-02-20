🔥Majority in UK believe people should learn language of nation they move to, poll shows🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Most Brits believe those moving to a new country should learn the language spoken there, according to a poll.

A YouGov survey of 3,180 adults found 83 per cent of people think those who move to live or work in a new country should have to learn the language of that country.

Only nine per cent of those surveyed said that those who move should not have to learn the language when they make the move.

It follows the UK Government’s announcement that its new points-based immigration system would give 10 points to those hoping to live and work in the UK if they can speak English to a certain level.

A total of 70 points will be required by applicants to be eligible to apply for a UK visa, under the proposals outlined by the Government.

The Government intends a points-based immigration system to come into force on January 1 2021.

A policy statement published on Wednesday said free movement would end, laws surrounding this would be repealed and a new Immigration Bill would be introduced for a “firm and fair” system.

It said this would “attract the high-skilled workers” to create a “high wage, high skill, high productivity economy”.

It vowed to prioritise someone on their skills not where they came from, adding: “For too long, distorted by European free movement rights, the immigration system has been failing to meet the needs of the British people.

“Our approach will change all of this.”

However, the plan has swiftly been criticised, with business leaders warning they will cause issues for industry.