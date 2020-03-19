🔥Major water outage hits thousands across south west and south London🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Thousands have been hit by a major water and power outage across south London.

A notice on the Thames Water website said customers had let them know about no water or low water pressure across south west and west London postcodes.

A spokesman told the Standard water was off for around 30 minutes on Thursday morning but the issue has now been resolved.

They added that they were investigating the cause of the issue.

Hammersmith and Fulham council tweeted around 10.15am it was aware of a “major fault” affecting residents.

“We’re aware many residents are suffering from a powercut and/or low water pressure in Fulham.

“@UKPowerNetworks are investigating a major fault and hope to have restored power to all homes by 9am-10am.”

Many tweeted their concerns of not having water amid the coronavirus outbreak.

One NHS worker said: “Currently no electricity in #sw6 which also means no water as it gets to us via an electric pump. I need to shower after I come from working on the #nhs frontline! In turn we need more PPE at work!”

One west London resident said: “Thames Water phone lines are hopeless but the recorded message says half a dozen postcodes in London have no water, like mine. Advise on keep washing pretty useless now.”

The Standard has contacted UK Power for comment.