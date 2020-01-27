🔥Major recall of baby food from Tesco after jars were ‘tampered with’🔥

Fifteen types of baby food jars have been recalled by Cow & Gate and Tesco as a ‘precautionary measure’ amid fears they may have been ‘tampered with’.

The recall only involves jars from the brand which have been sold inside Tesco stores across the UK.

Customers who have bought products on the list should return them to Tesco for a full refund, the companies said.

It has not been made clear how the products may have been damaged, but no other Cow & Gate, Tesco or baby food brands are believed to be affected.

The companies said they were sorry for the ‘concern and the inconvenience’ that the recall may cause.





The full list of recalled items: Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7+ months



Pack size 200g Cow & Gate Courgette & Hake Rice 7+ months



Pack size 200g Cow & Gate Yummy Harvest Chicken 7+ months



Pack size 200g Cow & Gate Apple Crumble 7+ months



Pack size 200g Cow & Gate Banana Crumble 7+ months



Pack size 200g Cow & Gate Peach Apple & Kiwi 7+ months



Pack size 200g Cow & Gate Rice Pudding 7+ months



Pack size 200g Cow & Gate Creamy Cauliflower Cheese 7+ months



Pack size 200g Cow & Gate Garden Pea & Turkey 7+ months



Pack size 200g Cow & Gate Potato Spinach & Beef 7+ months



Pack size 200g Cow & Gate Potato & Turkey Roast 7+ months



Pack size 200g Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese 7+ months



Pack size 200g Cow & Gate Succulent Pork Casserole 7+ months



Pack size 200g Cow & Gate Tasty Cottage Pie 7+ months



Pack size 200g Cow & Gate Tomato & Courgette Pasta 7+ months



A spokesperson for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: ‘If you have bought any of the listed products, do not feed them to your baby.

‘Instead, return it to the Tesco store from where it was bought for a full refund.’

Anyone with concerns can contact Tesco Customer Services directly on 0800 917 6897 or Cow & Gate via facebook messenger / live chat using the link here.