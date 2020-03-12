Major library systems in St. Louis, St. Charles cancel all events; buildings remain open

Looking west down Olive Street from Tucker, the Central Library branch, St. Louis Public Library is in the foreground, Friday, July 27, 2018. photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

All events at St. Louis Public Library, St. Louis County Library and St. Charles City-County Library branches are being suspended, according to news releases Thursday afternoon. The county system specifies that the event and programming suspensions begin Monday. St. Louis Public Library says its cancellations began immediately. St. Charles’ system has not yet released details.The library buildings remain open for checking out materials. St. Louis County Library hopes to resume events and programming April 1, pending advice from health officials.The county had already announced a few canceled events, including Friday’s author event with Erik Larson. More than 700 tickets had been sold.The St. Louis city library sent a news release Thursday afternoon saying its leaders were in discussion with leaders at St. Louis County Library and St. Charles City-County Library.The city library’s news release said: “In keeping with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and other health agencies recommending ‘social distancing’ as a means of preventing the spread of Covid-19, the St. Louis Public Library is temporarily suspending all programming, events, outreach visits and meeting room usage effective immediately and until further notice.”Additionally, SLPL has closed the TapeScape exhibit at Central Library. We apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment caused for our customers and look forward to returning to regular service as soon as possible.”At this time, all SLPL locations remain open during regular hours. Recognizing that this is a rapidly evolving situation, SLPL’s Leadership Team is meeting daily to assess the situation. We are working in conjunction with the leadership teams at St. Louis County Library and St. Charles City-County Library to make coordinated decisions in the best interest of the public. Please check our website for updates.”Soon after the city library’s news release, the county announced its cancellations, also saying: “SLCL hopes to resume regular programs and services on April 1, but will adjust this timeline as needed based on the advice of public health officials.”Patrons can access a variety of online resources remotely including eBooks, audiobooks, streaming content such as movies, TV shows and music, digital magazines, online classes and so much more. Learn how to access eMedia here. Get started with online learning here.”SLCL branches remain open and continue to offer access to books, public computers, wi-fi, helpful staff and a variety of resources.”

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Plans for its new Cliff View library branch include a drive-through window, a patio and portable computing stations, according to the St. Char…

Erik Larson will talk about his book Friday

Editor Norma Klingsick is on her second month of trying to keep up with three book clubs. This month she looks at “Circe,” “Long Bright River” and more.

Book is inspired by her grandfather’s actions.

Here are the bestsellers from Publishers Weekly for the week that ended Feb. 29.

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey reversed her book club selection of Kate Elizabeth Russell’s upcoming “My Dark Vanessa” after the novel was brie…

Fire, explosions, crimes, war and even ice could sink them.

Looking west down Olive Street from Tucker, the Central Library branch, St. Louis Public Library is in the foreground, Friday, July 27, 2018. photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com