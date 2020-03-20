🔥Maisie Williams's stage debut to be streamed free on Instagram amid Hampstead Theatre coronavirus closure🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams’ stage debut is being shown free on Instagram for theatre audiences starved of drama since the Coronavirus lockdown.

The actress played a housebound teenager in the American drama I and You at the Hampstead Theatre in 2018.

Williams, who played Arya Stark in the hit show, and co-star Zach Wyatt performed a special version of the play which was filmed and edited for Instagram’s mobile video platform, IGTV, during its run and broadcast at the time.

The show, directed by the theatres former boss Edward Hall, was praised at the time by our critic who said Williams gave a “terrific account of herself in live performance, proving to be an unstoppable bundle of charisma”.

It will now be re-released for a week from Monday (23) and can be watched in full by anyone with an Instagram account by following @hampstead_theatre or playwright Lauren Gunderson at @lalatellsastory.

The north London theatre joined other venues in closing its doors this week following Government advice on how best to stop the spread of the illness and has suspended its upcoming season.

Its artistic director Roxana Silbert said: “Like everyone in the theatre community right now, and indeed across the globe, we at Hampstead Theatre are watching these unprecedented events unfold and wondering what we can do to help.

“We are an industry that seeks to bring people together and tell stories that resonate. I hope this particularly tender and funny story offers some much-needed entertainment and connection right now – thank you to Lauren Gunderson, Edward Hall, Maisie Williams, Zach Wyatt and the entire company in allowing us to share your beautiful work.”