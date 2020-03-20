🔥Maisie Williams teams up with boyfriend Reuben Selby for Ellesse shoot🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Maisie Williams was cast as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones in 2011 and since then her career has gone from strength to strength.

The actress has turned her hand to many different things, including executive producing two short films Up On The Roof and Stealing Silver.

Maisie Williams X Ellesse Behind The Scenes sneak-peak

She also set up the app, Daisie, which allows creatives to connect on different projects. As she said in a TED talk, “don’t strive to be famous, strive to be talented.”

Now, she’s teamed up with her boyfriend Reuben Selby to creative direct a campaign for a collaboration between Italian sports fashion brand ellesse and 70s cult label Smiley a collection she says “celebrates friendship.”

(Ellesse)

The collection combines sporty ellesse classic with the party-loving fluorescent accents of Smiley.

Stand out pieces include a white two-piece tracksuit with yellow lining and an oversized bright orange jumper.

(Ellesse)

Williams and Selby worked closely with creative agency Cortex and model agency, which Selby founded, Contact, to showcase the footwear and apparel pieces in a series of images and videos.

Selby says of the casting process, “Friendships have no boundaries. We built the story around four characters from completely different backgrounds and despite their differences, it doesn’t stop them from enjoying each other’s company.”

The collection features 21 pieces for women and a smaller capsule collection for men.

Two of ellesse’s classic shoes have also been given a refresh, along with other brand and streetwear staples like bum bags, bucket hats and caps.