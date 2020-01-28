🔥Maidaan first look released; Ajay Devgn, Priyamani’s sports drama to release on 27 November🔥

The first look poster from Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan has been unveiled. The poster focuses only on the muddied legs of the players, who are standing drenched on the football ground. The announcement along with the poster revealed that the teaser will be debuted soon.

Based on the golden years of Indian football, the film is being directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho! fame. National Award-winning actor Priyamani stars as the female lead opposite Ajay Devgn, who portrays Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach and manager of Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Keerthy Suresh, who was earlier supposed to star alongside Ajay, was replaced by Priyamani as the makers felt that she looked “too young” for the part.

“Keerthy shot for the film for a day. After the shoot the makers and Keerthy both felt that she looked too young as she had lost a lot of weight since being signed for the film to authentically portray the role of a mother as has been written in the script,” a statement from the makers read.

Keerthy and the producers then decided to part ways so as to stay true and authentic to the film’s story.

Priyamani most recently featured alongside Manoj Bajpayee in Amazon original The Family Man. She will next step into the shoes of Sasikala in the J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has been on a money-minting spree. Currently in its fourth week of release, the Om Raut directorial has made a total of Rs 228.96 crore.

Maidaan is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah have been credited for screenplay and dialogues, respectively.



The film is scheduled to be released on 27 November.

