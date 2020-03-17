🔥Maida Vale street is London's first fully converted to lamppost charging for electric cars🔥

The first residential street in London to fully cater for electric vehicles (EVs) has been unveiled.

Sunderland Avenue in Maida Vale has seen 24 of its lampposts converted into electric charging points, creating what has been dubbed the capital’s first “electric avenue”.

Bringing the total number of lamp column charge points in Westminster to 296, two of the avenue’s adjoining roads are scheduled to receive the same treatment in the coming weeks.

The project, which was led by Siemens in partnership with ubitricity and Westminster City Council, was made possible by making use of the local electricity network already in place.

Large numbers of charge points can be accommodated by the local grid, owing to the medium power rating and predominantly overnight pattern of charging, which aligns with the existing grid capacity.

Chargepoint kits are installed inside lampposts in under an hour, meaning they do not have to be removed to be converted.

The W9 project comes off the back of research revealing more than a third of British motorists (36%) are looking to purchase a hybrid or electric vehicle as their next car, with 40% claiming the absence of charging points had prevented them from doing so before now.

With the highest number of locally registered EV owners of all the London boroughs, Westminster City Council is planning to increase its number of EV charging points to 1,000 units within 2020.

Recent data found that 80% of motorists in central London think improving air quality in the capital is “very important”, with 83% claiming to have become more concerned about their carbon footprint in the past five years.

(Siemens)

Siemens and ubitricity have now installed more than 1,300 charging points across the capital, largely supported by Go Ultra Low Cities Scheme – a programme developed by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles to provide funding for UK local authorities encouraging Brits to make the switch to EV.

“In a city that suffers from some of the worst air pollution in the country, we need to be supporting the change to green technology as much as we can,” said Westminster City Council Councillor Andrew Smith.

“‘Electric Avenue, W9’ gives us a glimpse into the future of streets in Westminster, where we hope to provide the infrastructure needed for our residents to make the switch to cleaner, greener transport.”

Cedrik Neike, CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure, added: “We know that half of London’s air pollution is caused by road transport and Westminster is a particularly busy area.

“While we cannot solve the challenge of air quality overnight, ‘Electric Avenue W9’ is an important showcase of what’s possible using existing city infrastructure.”

Eighty per cent of Britons are worried that the UK’s air pollution limits do not align with those of the World Health Organisation, research released earlier this year revealed.