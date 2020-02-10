🔥Magway: Is this underground tunnel network the future of delivery services?🔥

With Christmas fast-approaching, delivery services are at their busiest. Thousands of journeys are made all over the country, and that, of course, means CO2 emissions.

But a new type of technology is promising to revolutionise this environmentally damaging process. It plans to considerably reduce air pollution, as well as bring down accident numbers and alleviate congestion, whilst also delivering thousands of goods to homes and businesses across the UK.

How does it plan to do this? Through a network of subterranean pipes.

Magway: the future of the courier service?

Brainchild of co-founders Rupert Cruise and Phil Davies, Magway is a delivery utility which uses magnetic motors to transport ‘vehicles’ of goods down pipelines from distribution hubs to consolidation centres.

Founded in 2017, the start-up has since earned itself £1.5m of seed funding and grants, including a £650,000 contribution from Innovate UK, the Government’s technology innovation agency.

Most recently, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise over £750,000 for the development of a full commercial pilot.

In short, Magway have big plans in the pipeline (excuse the pun).

Here, we caught up with managing director Anna Daroy to find out more about this innovative new technology.

In a nutshell, what is Magway?

Magway is a British start-up that has developed a ground-breaking, sustainable delivery utility designed to transport online customer orders through a network of new and existing pipes, similar to those already used by our utility companies.

The idea is to deliver parcels and even online grocery orders between distribution centres and consolidation centres, in small carriages or pods, which are the same size as a standard retail shopping tote.

These will travel via underground, overground and even suspended pipelines, which measure less than one meter wide.

(Magway)

How will they be powered?

Magway uses an electromagnetic wave, generated by highly efficient linear synchronous magnetic motors (like those used in roller coasters), to drive multiple carriages capable of carrying online goods along a track.

Travelling at just over 30 mph, and milliseconds apart, the carriages are propelled through a network of pipes to local consolidation centres.

How many goods are we talking about?

The network could initially transport more than 600 million packages to London a year.

How would you start to roll it out?

The first commercial use will be delivery of goods to airports.

Vehicles delivering duty free and food and beverages to airports currently take anything between three and seven hours to get in and out of the airport perimeter.

(Magway)

Magway can dispatch the equivalent of two 40-foot articulated lorries every minute.

Where did the idea come from?

Co-founders Rupert Cruise and Phil Davies got talking during an entrepreneur programme.

Phil was complaining that he’d ordered three identical gifts for his children, each having been delivered separately; the first, only on the second attempt, and the third had been damaged.

Rupert Cruise, one of the world’s pre-eminent experts in linear motors – who has designed systems for US Navy aircraft carriers – was working on design elements for Virgin Hyperloop.

(Magway)

The seed for Magway was planted.

Rupert and Phil set out on a mission to come up with a sustainable, reliable and affordable way to address the many challenges arising from the explosive growth in e-commerce deliveries.

What are the environmental benefits of Magway?

The driving force behind it was to develop ‘technology for good’; technology that will improve the environment around us and allow future generations to live free of dangerous and illegal levels of air pollution.

A full-scale roll-out could eliminate millions of tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, save millions of pounds worth of road maintenance costs and transform the road networks in and around London.

In terms of tunnel construction, how will Magway get the go-ahead to start tunnelling?

Our initial commercial pilots will be short, dedicated routes delivering duty free and food and beverage from consolidation centres to airport terminals. In some cases, these are located entirely on private land where limited or no external approvals are required.

There are also a number of greenfield new developments that are being planned in the UK and internationally. For example, Old Oak and Park Royal (OPDC), and five garden towns along the OxCam corridor and Google Sidewalks Labs in Toronto. In these cases, where new groundworks and utilities are being installed, it makes sense to consider an ‘omni utility’ corridor that could include Magway’s system being installed at the same time.

After completion of the shorter routes, the next phase of Magway’s roll-out will be to connect retail distribution centres to consolidation centres on the outskirts of cities.

(Magway)

These will be longer routes of up to 100km and will run either along existing infrastructure such as M and A roads and/or railways or alternatively under fields. In these cases, Magway would apply for a Transport Works Act Order (TWAO).

As we get into the heart of cities, such as London, there’s potential to recommission and incorporate some of the unused infrastructure already installed beneath the city.

The abandoned 6.5 mile ‘Rail Mail’ network is a prime example, as is some of the gas network which is in the process of being replaced.

What do you anticipate the cost will be?

The initial shorter routes will be £3m to £10m, depending on complexity and length.

Magway estimates that pipe networks, rails and freight pods will cost £1.5m per kilometre (about £2.4m per mile), plus a further £1.5m to £3.5 m per kilometre for planning, installation and legal costs.

An 850-kilometre (528-mile) network of pipes in London would cost between £5 billion and £7 billion and could be completed in 20 to 25 years.

Once installed, Magway will significantly reduce the operational costs of transportation and deliveries by more than 70% with minimal on-going costs for decades to come.

How would it revolutionise delivery services in London specifically?

Strategic modelling has identified where UK demand will be highest for Magway’s innovative e-commerce delivery system, thereby determining the location of each section of the pipe network.

Further analysis has shown that 94% of London’s daytime population could be within a 15-minute walk or cycle of a Magway node. It would reduce the pollution, congestion and safety challenges arising from the increased volumes of online purchases and deliveries to Londoners.

Where do you hope Magway will lead in the future?

Future new developments, such as those in Indonesia and Nepal, which are looking at building new capitals, could easily incorporate underground freight delivery networks

Apartments and offices blocks have a ready-made receptacle for Magway delivery with underground car parking generally already incorporated into the designs. With an expected decline in car ownership these, as well as underutilised car parks, present a great opportunity for Magway installations.

The Victorians installed a modern sewer system and connected homes to water, followed by gas and electricity. It might be that Magway connects larger, more affluent homes, at first, and if this proves feasible then there’s no reason why we can’t do this now.