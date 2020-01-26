🔥”Magic Of Chamchagiri”: Congress On Padma Shri To Adnan Sami🔥

The Congress hit out at the centre for awarding a Padma Shri honour to Adnan Sami. (File)

New Delhi:

The Congress on Sunday hit out at the centre for awarding a Padma Shri honour to singer-musician Adnan Sami.

The Congress asked why Kargil War veteran Mohmmad Sannaullah was declared a foreigner through the NRC for Assam, while the son of a Pakistan Air Force pilot has been conferred with one of India’s highest civilian honour.

Mr Sami was one of the 118 people whose names were announced on Saturday for the Padma Shri awards, with the Ministry of Home Affairs list showing his home state as Maharashtra.

Mr Sami, born in London to a Pakistani Air force veteran, applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen of the country in January 2016.

Hitting out at the Centre, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, “Kargil War veteran and retired army officer Mohammad Sanaullah who fought for India declared ”foreigner” after NRC, and Adnan Sami whose family fought against India honoured with Padma Shri — This is the magic of NRC and government chamchagiri!”

“Is contribution to society or BJP government’s praise new criteria? Is this New India?” Mr Shergill asked.