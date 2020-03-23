🔥Madonna faces backlash over bizarre coronavirus post🔥

Madonna is facing a backlash over a video posted to her Instagram showing her in the bath describing coronavirus as “the great equalizer.”

In the clip shared with her 14.9 million followers, the Queen of Pop sits in a tub filled with rose petals as harp music plays eerily in the background.

The 61-year-old says: “That’s the thing about Covid-19, it doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell.

“It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.

“What’s terrible about it is it’s made us equal in many ways,” she continues.

“And what’s wonderful about it is that’s made us all equal in many ways.”

In a rather ominous final statement, she adds: “Like I used to say at the end of human nature every night, if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.”

The post, which is captioned “No-Discrimination- Covid-19!! #quarantine #covid_19#staysafe #becreative #brianeno”, was met with criticism from fans claiming Madonna was trivialising the pandemic.

One person commented: “You sure about that? Covid testing… the rich and famous seem to be getting tested without any issues… ahem.”

Another said: “If the ship is going down, do you really think we’re going down together while you’re in your bathtub having people working for you to be there?

“I love you, my queen. But things outside your mansion are very different from what you think. Stay safe and a be a little more empathic to the less privileged ones.”

This isn’t the first video Madonna has posted addressing the coronavirus crisis.

On Friday, she shared a video remixing her hit song Vogue as she dances and twirls while singing into a hairbrush.

The caption read: “Living in Special Times…………its 3 am—-cut me some slack people. [fish emojis] #quarantine #covid_19 #staysafe #becreative.”