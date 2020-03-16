🔥Madonna, Cheryl and Katy Perry tricked by fake videos of Italians singing their songs from balconies during lockdown🔥

Singers Katy Perry, Cheryl and Madonna all appear to have been duped into believing that their songs are being sung from balconies in Italy during the coronavirus lockdown.

Italy is the epicentre of Europe’s coronavirus outbreak and the entire country has been shutdown since last week, with all public gatherings banned and movement curtailed. The restrictions are expected to last until April 3, Italian Premier Guiseppe Conte has confirmed.

Videos emerged on social media over the weekend showing quarantined Italians singing, dancing and playing instruments from their balconies to keep morale up amid strict isolation measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

However, other social media users have since dubbed the clips with audio from concert performances of different artists and posted them on Twitter.

Madonna re-posted a doctored video with audio of her track I Rise along with a stirring message, captioning it: “Let Us All RISE UP. Everywhere around the world!!”

Perry, 35, shared a fake video with audio from a live rendition of her 2013 hit Roar, writing: “You cannot break the human spirit. We are one in this.”

Cheryl, 36, also appeared to have fallen for an edited clip which seemed to show Italians singing her debut solo single Fight For This Love.

Empty Europe during Coronavirus – In pictures

“I’m not crying,” she wrote as she shared the video, which has since been deleted.

Fans of all three stars quickly chimed in to point out that the videos were not authentic, but none of them have yet deleted their posts.

Perry is thought to have cancelled a listening party and press interviews during her recent trip to Australia before flying back to the United States.