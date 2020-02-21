🔥Madonna and Gwendoline Christie make x-rated Game Of Thrones joke in Madame X tour chat🔥

Fans at one of Madonna’s Madame X dates got an extra special treat when the star spotted a famous face in the audience.

New footage shared by the pop icon reveals that Gwendoline Christie was present (and seemingly in the front row) at her Palladium show, which led to a hilarious, x-rated exchange between the pair.

As Madonna sat down next to her, Christie told the star: “I love you.”

Referencing Game of Thrones, Madonna asked: “When was the last time I saw you? How many people have you killed [since]?”

“On the screen, maybe only a few thousand… Personally just a few,” Christie joked, to which Madonna quipped: “Same.”

(Madonna/Instagram )

The Living For Love singer then asked Christie where her drink was, prompting her to offer up a beer.

Now, this is where it gets a little risque.

After the Queen of Pop took a sip, some of the booze was left on her face, which Christie dutifully wiped off.

In another nod to the hit HBO show, Madonna then joked: “Winter’s coming,” and asked Christie if she was enjoying the show.

“Tonight, you’re so great Winter isn’t the only thing that’s coming,” she replied, prompting cheers from the crowd at the Palladium.

Phones are banned at the Madame X concerts and the video was shared by Madonna herself on Instagram.

Commenting underneath, Christie wrote: “OUR QUEEN, LOVE YOU ENDLESSLY.”

Madonna’s Madame X tour has seen her perform extended runs at smaller, intimate venues around the world.

However, due to health issues and injury, the superstar has been forced to cancel numerous dates, with three shows in London among those called off.