🔥Madhya Pradesh Student Dies After Taking Unwell At Republic Day Event🔥

Class VII student Suraj Badrilal was rushed to the hospital, the police said. (Representational)

A 14-year-old boy died in hospital after complaining of chest pain and dizziness while taking part in his school’s Republic Day ”prabhat pheri” (morning march) in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

Class VII student Suraj Badrilal was rushed to a hospital nearby where doctors declared him dead on arrival, an official said.

“After the tragic incident, the function was called off following a two-minute silence for the departed soul. We are waiting for the post mortem report to know the exact cause of death,” the official added.