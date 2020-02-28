Made in St. Louis: Physical therapist finds artistic side in collage creations

Artist Mary Martin displays some of her artwork, photographed in the Post-Dispatch studio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Artist and gallery owner Mary Martin’s path to a new career in the arts took a circuitous route filled with early explorations, music, faith, intuitive instruction and joy. Her layered collages, filled with color, disclose themselves to the viewer by degrees as she manipulates text, images and more in her creations.In the beginning • Martin’s parents shared their love of art with her in trips to museums and art fairs. Their delight in nature took them to state parks, to collecting rocks from fast-moving streams and to home gardening.“I’ve always been creative from childhood, drawing and painting. My dad took art classes at community schools, making stained glass windows, stepping stones, ceramics, blowing glass and drawing,” Martin says. “Mom was more into the domestic arts — knitting, sewing, gardening — she loved ‘keeping her roses’ and my dad, he loved growing vegetables. I’m more of a wannabe gardener, but my love of art and nature comes from them.”

Step out on faith • Martin didn’t become an artist right away, however. She worked as a physical therapist for 32 years in hospitals and in private practice. She still maintains a few longtime clients, but she took her first steps toward art in 2005.“I took my first lessons with a friend. We studied with Shirley Nachtrieb, an artist in St. Charles. She started with drawing, and more representational stuff but neither of us gravitated toward that style, so she said, ‘OK. Let’s start doing collage work.’ I found my place.”Act with intention • The collage process allows Martin to add nuance to her work. The interplay of layers that build a story and create meaning lies with the specificity of each image and material the artist chooses. For Martin, intention is paramount.

“My mode of operation in life is as a peacemaker. My work is about peace and joy. When someone views my artwork, I want him or her to experience a little window of time, a moment of peace within them. There’s so much turmoil in the world today, my hope is that peace will spread,” she says.Do not neglect your gift • Martin’s work was juried into her first group show at the Bingham Gallery at Union Avenue Christian Church in 2012.“I got the bug,” she says. “I started entering local exhibits and landed my first solo show in 2014 at the Gateway House of Prayer.”Since then, her work has been juried into numerous local and national shows. Her work has been published in numerous books.“In September of 2016 I became a guest artist at Green Door Gallery. By March of 2017, I was offered a position as resident,” she says. Today, Martin owns the gallery, which is a hybrid cooperative artists gallery located in Webster Groves.“Having a gallery provides a way for me to work in the arts full time, so I significantly cut back my physical therapy work. Today, I split my time between making art, running the gallery and seeing a few longtime patients.”Who is God • “One of the things I’ve been involved with since 2013 is the ‘Who is God’ project at Museum Contempo in Shelton, Washington. At first, the artworks for this project were printed in a yearly book.”Martin’s art was featured in all four editions. “In 2014, the museum decided to have a physical exhibit, with companion regional shows across the country. Last year Carla Duncan, from the Bingham gallery, and I collaborated to do the invitational show in St. Louis in October of 2019. We are both Christians, but we are reaching out to artists from other faiths for our next “Who is God” exhibit, which will open in October of 2020.”

Skyscapes • Martin’s next solo exhibit, “Skyscapes,” opens April 5 at Missouri Baptist University in the Dale Williams Fine Arts Center. “Essentially, the pieces are about the sky from sunrise to sunset, from twilight to midnight,” she says.Mary Martin Art Studio and Green Door Art GalleryArtist • Mary MartinAge • 56Family • Husband Craig Martin; son, Jake, married to Cait Martin; granddaughter, Amelia MartinHome • Creve CouerWhere to buy • Green Door Art Gallery, 21 North Gore Avenue Webster Groves, greendoorartgallery.com; marymartinartstudio.comHow much • $60 to $1,800

