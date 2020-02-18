Made in St. Louis: Her Glow Candles reflect love of travel, comforts of home

In 2014, Natalie Van Hee began selling Glow candles at local farmers markets, pop-ups and craft shows. This self-taught candlemaker made all her candles from home.“I never imagined I’d one day have a workshop outside my home,” Van Hee says. “I thought I would be selling to my friends and a few people at farmers markets.”

Today, she employs two women at her business in Webster Groves. “It’s a little off-the-beaten path in Old Orchard,” she says, “We’ve only been open since mid-January. We aren’t open to the public; it’s a production and warehouse space.”Life journeys in wax and fragrance • “Scent is a very personal thing,” she says. Van Hee’s love of travel inspired her to develop her unique scents. “Of all the senses, smell is most likely to trigger memories, to take you back to a favorite place and time, or to a life experience.”Glow Candle names like Sun & Sea Salt and Mediterranean Fig conjure scenes of beach vacations and oceans, The Saint Nic candle, White Pine and Orange Clove recall memories closer to home, holidays and family.Step into the garden with Lilac and Wild Peony candles, or into the world of food with Heirloom Tomato or Arugula scents.

The environment at Glow • Van Hee blends premium-grade fragrance oils for her signature scents. Her nontoxic candles are free of dyes. She uses eco-friendly soy wax from American soy beans. She and her team hand-pour the candles in small batches with lead-free cotton wicks for a clean, long burn of 70 hours.“It was important to me to make a candle with a lot of fragrance in an environmentally friendly way,” she says.Instagram moments • Van Hee’s sophisticated sense of design and internet savvy comes through clearly on her Instagram page. Her elegant photos of beaches and landscapes peppered with images of bright-burning candles pull viewers into the moment. Her studied arrangements of products become powerful selling tools.Candlepower • The success of Glow Candle Co. rests squarely on Van Hee’s vision and drive. This working mother made, packaged, sold at small markets and delivered the goods from the earliest days. Retail stores noticed.“I am not good at selling to stores. It’s very uncomfortable for me,” she says. Nevertheless, stores sought out her candles and bought from her; some even offered good business advice.“My candles are in all Straub’s stores,” she says. “Trip Straub is a big supporter of small businesses. He gave me the best advice, which was to grow slow and take the time to build the business.”Afterglow and burning bright • The greatest satisfaction Van Hee gets from her business occurs over the holidays when she interacts one-on-one with new and longtime customers. Whether given as gifts or burned at home, she knows her candles will add to the memories of holiday seasons for years to come.The holiday season is also the hardest time for her because of the pressure and time spent on candle production and the number of holiday shows.

“Juggling my life as a wife and mother with the demands of my business is hard. My daughter, Gigi, who is 4 now, comes to the new workshop with me some days,” she says. “Gigi likes to help. She’s a good kid who doesn’t rip up the place, so it’s been fun.”Hot spot • Van Hee has planned something new since opening her Webster Groves workshop. “I’m having my first warehouse sale of seconds, for three days, Feb. 20, 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7947 Big Bend. There’s a lot of trial and error when you’re self-taught, but these slightly imperfect candles are nice.”Glow Candle Co.Maker • Natalie Van HeeAge • 34Family • Husband, Michael; one daughter, Gigi, 4; and one she-dog, NOLA, named for New OrleansHome • Lafayette SquareWhat she makes • CandlesWhere to buy • Glow candles are available at all Straub’s stores, the Four Seasons Spa, Union Studio, Avani, Mary Tuttle’s Floral and Gifts, Paisley, the Rusted Chandelier, Ivy Hill, Mr. Guy women’s, Klutch and Ginger Bay Spa. Van Hee also sells at glowcandleco.com, farmers markets, fairs, pop-up events and shows. She lists her shows on the Glow Candle Co. Facebook page, facebook.com/glowcandlecoHow much • Most candles are $30; spa edition candles are $45Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284@abertrand on Twitterabertrand@post-dispatch.com

