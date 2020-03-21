Made in St. Louis: Classical art influences couple’s cast garden pieces

1 of 2

Tim Comer and Curtis Comer, owners of the Green Earth Art Company, display examples of their handcrafted decorative art in concrete and cement, photographed in the Post-Dispatch studio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

In November 2018, Curtis Comer and Tim Woods opened the Green Earth Art Co. in a modish post-industrial building on Iowa Avenue just off Cherokee Street. Their nascent business had grown too large to operate from their home garage in Tower Grove South.The partners worked to build out and organize the workshop and retail space that displays the intricate medallions and sculptures they cast, colored and once sold at markets and craft shows.“What we started as a hobby grew into something bigger,” Comer says. “The primary reason we leased the Iowa space was for our studio, but it was big enough for a retail gallery as well. Tim and I asked makers we’d met to be part of this space.”In April 2019, with the gallery set up and the workshop operational, the partners held a grand opening and hosted a street party with their neighbors from Earthbound Beer to celebrate.

Tim Comer, left, and Curtis Comer, owners of the Green Earth Art Company, handcraft decorative art in concrete and cement, photographed in the Post-Dispatch studio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

“We consider our April grand opening party as our anniversary date,” Woods says. “We had planned to celebrate our one-year anniversary in April with our second street fair, but that is now postponed” because of the coronavirus situation. Green Earth artworks and goods are available on their website for purchase now.What happens in New Orleans • “Several years back we walked into a shop in New Orleans. We were intrigued by some cast garden pieces and bought a few. The owner saw we were interested in how they were made and offered to teach us the technique,” Woods says.“We were leaving the following day, so we didn’t take him up on it,” Comer says. “Tim and I are naturally curious, so we thought, we’ll go home and teach ourselves. We failed miserably.”“We soon realized making this kind of art is more than just having a mold and pouring some material in it,” Woods says.

Tim Comer and Curtis Comer, owners of the Green Earth Art Company, display examples of their handcrafted decorative art in concrete and cement, photographed in the Post-Dispatch studio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

Moves to North Carolina • When the partners returned to New Orleans a few years later, they went back to the shop only to learn the owner had moved to Asheville, North Carolina. He still taught people how to make the intricate cast pieces both men loved.“Luckily for us, he moved to a beautiful mountainside home where he maintained a studio. We took a workshop there. He taught us how to work with the materials, and how to make our own molds,” Woods says.Of green men and fairy mistresses • Soon, the two produced medallions of the green man, fleur-de-lis, fairy mistresses and twisted trees. They cast sculptures of gargoyles, inscrutable cats, Buddha and all-knowing owls. They made shadow clocks known as sundials to mark the hours, Aztec calendars to count the days and dragon’s eye amulets to ward off evil. They used conventional molds for some pieces, but Comer sculpted then made custom molds of many unique designs offered only at Green Earth Art.Today, these objects once crafted in their garage and sold at markets, arts and crafts fairs, and Renaissance fairs now hang in the Iowa Avenue studio/shop on display racks crafted from repurposed materials.

Tim Comer and Curtis Comer, owners of the Green Earth Art Company, display examples of their handcrafted decorative art in concrete and cement, photographed in the Post-Dispatch studio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

In addition, the two showcase the works of other artists, herbalists, soap makers and others whose work fits their values and aesthetic.Informed by culture, art, and literature • Comer studied painting at the Academy of Art in San Francisco. Woods majored in literature in college in California, then settled post-college in San Francisco where he worked in marketing. The two met in San Francisco. Their shared interests in art and literature, coupled with their commitment to living in harmony with the earth and its diverse peoples brought them together.“We definitely have classical art influences in our pieces,” Comer says. “Our work has a very European, Old World feel with Renaissance and Gothic elements.”“Some of our pieces stem from the baroque art period, others from art deco and art nouveau,” Woods adds.Settled in St. Louis • Comer and Woods left San Francisco and moved to St. Louis 15 years ago. Comer is originally from Kansas; Woods grew up in Indiana. St. Louis is a logical midpoint between the two.“We visited here first,” Woods says. “We were struck by the architecture and the city’s civic pride, and we loved the cultural attractions.”“We were able to buy a house, something we couldn’t have done in San Francisco,” Comer says. “We’re right across from Tower Grove Park, where we still sell at the Tower Grove Farmers Market.”“We could afford to open Green Earth Art here,” Comer says. In addition to the studio and gallery, the two offer classes and workshops in normal times. Future dates will be listed on their website and regularly updated.Makers • Curtis Comer and Tim WoodsAges • Both 54What they make • Hand-crafted decorative art for home and garden in concrete and cementFamily • Comer and Woods are domestic and business partners who live with Sadie, the dog, and August, the cat.Home • Tower Grove SouthWhere to buy • You’ll find their work at Green Earth Art Co. studio, located at 3409 Iowa Avenue and online at greenearthart.com. They also sell in a number of shops: the Garden Gate Shop in the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Missouri History Museum Shop, La Belle Histoire, Urban Matter, the Bug Store, Abigail’s, Union Studio, Riley’s Flowers, at the Flower Petaler in St. Charles and Mystical Journey in Alton.How much • Prices range from $4 to $75

