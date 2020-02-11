🔥Made in Chelsea's Louise Thompson claims she 'nearly died' after fuel emergency on BA flight during Storm Ciara🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has claimed she “nearly died” after enduring two aborted landings and a fuel emergency on a British Airways flight from Geneva amid Storm Ciara.

The BA flight 2749, which was due to depart at 9:30am, had taken off almost three hours late from Geneva on Sunday.

It headed towards Gatwick where it flew in a holding pattern before making two unsuccessful attempts at landing.

The Airbus A320 started heading south again, where it declared an emergency in order to be prioritised for landing at Lyon’s St-Exupery airport after running close to their fuel reserve – which allows for another half an hour of flying.

Thompson, who said she was travelling on the flight, has now described her “panic and shock” during the journey in an email with the subject “I nearly died”.

The reality TV star said the weather had been clear and crisp in Geneva with no sign of the harsh conditions of Storm Ciara that were wreaking havoc in the UK.

“I couldn’t think about that at the time as I’m already terrified about flying,” she said.

But as the flight neared Gatwick, Thompson said the plane’s shaking was “beyond anything I’ve experienced in my life”.

“The engine felt like it was seconds away from stalling. The wings of the plane were being rattled and shaken. This went on for about 60 seconds, but it felt like 60 minutes,” she added.

By this point, Thompson said she was “shaking uncontrollably”, “sweating” and did not now if she was “alive or dead”.

“I was in such a state of panic and shock. My adrenaline was flowing through every part of my body,” she said.

After the first aborted attempt at landing at Gatwick due to strong crosswinds, the pilot attempted a second touch down.

“At this stage, I had accepted death,” Thompson said, adding that other passengers were crying or had their heads down.

Half an hour after the two failed landings, the Made in Chelsea star said the passengers were finally told that the plane was flying to Lyon, which is only about 100 miles from Geneva.

“Honestly, I’m not sure how my body coped. I genuinely thought I was going to die. I tried to text my family, and I decided to accept my fate,” she said.

“My body was crushed under this intense feeling of pressure, pain, torture, adrenaline.”

She said three fire engines greeted them at Lyon airport and it was only after they landed that she realised the flight had called “a Mayday 7700 emergency” – meaning it had less than 30 minutes of fuel left.

“I was so relieved to land,” Thompson said. “If I had known in the air the pilot had called a Mayday I would have fainted for sure.”

Thompson said she wants to thank the BA staff and the pilot for diverting the flight to a safe landing place.

She said: “I don’t even care if I have to get back later, I’m genuinely happy to be alive!”

In a statement, British Airways said: “Safety is at the heart of everything we do, and the extreme winds of Storm Ciara meant that our highly trained pilot assessed it as unsafe to land at Gatwick, so diverted to Lyon until the weather improved.

“We provided customers with hotel accommodation and meal vouchers to keep them comfortable until their flight departed the following morning.”