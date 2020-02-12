Maddux scrambling as he plots a camp program for Cardinals pitchers — all 34 of them

Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux (right) talks with minor leaguer Michael Baird after Maddux watched him throw from a practice mound Tuesday in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla. — As he tried to wedge more pitchers than any previous camp into a calendar with fewer innings available than the usual camp, Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux did not want to get too much of the final schedule done too soon. Late additions or early injuries could scuttle any plan, force several rewrites, and so he opted to cram, cracking the challenge in recent weeks because that was better than the alternative.“It’s tough to unscramble eggs,” he said.The Cardinals open official workouts for pitchers and catchers Wednesday at their complex at Roger Dean Stadium, and spring will be a sprint for Cincinnati.With opening day earlier than it’s ever been for the organization, the Cardinals are starting spring training, officially, one day earlier than last season, but after stuffing 30 exhibition games into their schedule they’re leaving Florida several days early. An extra leap day in February helps, but sitting outside the team’s clubhouse Tuesday afternoon Maddux leaned back and nodded, agreeing at some point “innings are going to be hard to find.” That’s partially because the Cardinals have nearly 75 players in camp — believed to be the largest ever — and of the 34 pitchers, almost half are in their first big-league camp and 17 are non-roster.“I think everybody is going to get to pitch,” Maddux said. “Some guys are going to pitch more than others. We try to treat everybody fair. We can’t treat them all the same. Some guys are going to get their innings. They’re going to get them. And the other innings that are left out there, we’ll have guys ready.”While pitchers and catchers reported Tuesday and a majority of them participated in informal workouts, manager Mike Shildt and his staff spent most of the day squirreled away in meetings for the final preparation of spring.The sheer quantity of players in camp is going to strain the facilities and, Shildt mentioned, demand detailed organization of workloads — not just to protect pitchers, but to prepare them. The muscle behind the Cardinals’ division title in 2019 was their pitching. Only the Dodgers’ staff had a better ERA in the National League, and only four teams in the majors had a better rotation ERA than the Cardinals’ 3.78. The Cardinals were one of three teams that have four starters make at least 30 starts, and each of those four had at least 170 innings. There are examples the past two years of in-season success that trace back to spring-time decisions, whether it was the late-season durability last year or Miles Mikolas’ All-Star turn in 2018. Good seasons hatch in spring.This spring will test Maddux’s recipe for scrambled eggs.“I think it’s invaluable. I think spring training is underrated,” Maddux said. He referenced, though not by name, some of the struggles late-signing pitchers like Greg Holland and Lance Lynn have had due to truncated spring trainings. “And you can look here in the recent history of guys who did not go to spring training and it kind of shows, it shows that spring training is underrated.”The Cardinals start camp with 13 pitchers on a starters’ program, and that group includes likely relievers Ryan Helsley, Alex Reyes, and John Gant. Carlos Martinez starts camp with “no limitations,” Maddux said. His challenger for a spot in the rotation, Korean lefty Kwang-Hyun Kim, threw a 50-pitch bullpen session Tuesday. He likely won’t be asked to throw more than 25 in his Grapefruit debut. There are 10 days for the pitchers before the first exhibition. A year ago, a few relievers did not appear until the 10th game of the Grapefruit League schedule, by design. This year, due to the condensed schedule, Maddux has every pitcher scheduled to appear by the fifth day of games.“We can’t really slow play anyone,” Maddux said.Further complicating the schedule is the early start for the major-league team means there is less of an overlap with minor-league games. Maddux has used minor-league games regularly in recent seasons to help starters grow their pitch count, and several starters have appeared on the back field for late-spring starts, away from big-league competition. Relievers often go there to get pitches in and see more lefthanded hitters, to script situations, and work through pitches they don’t want to use in the major-league exhibitions. It was on the back field, that Mikolas’ pitches clicked in spring 2018 and where Martinez has done some of his necessary work for years.Without access to the minors, the Cardinals expect to schedule some scrimmages, run some game-like scenarios on the back fields, and schedule added B-games.“We have always used the minor-league games to stretch our guys out, to pick up innings, to give somebody else a chance to pitch (in exhibition games),” Maddux said.Innings for prospects could get scarce quick.Maddux has cleaved the pitchers into four groups, and to open the exhibition schedule the starters will piggyback. They’ll be on a six-man rotation with two days off between game and bullpen and another two days between bullpen and game. In the first start, they’ll go about two innings each. That allows five innings for relievers. Their second start will go three innings, reducing the available innings to three innings. By their third Grapefruit appearance, starters aim for four innings.That leaves trouble finding other innings.“Going to be very rare,” Maddux said. “If I were to describe the template for a starter going into spring training I’d like them to throw a competitive 95 pitches by the end. If the guy says he threw too little I would think that’s better than throwing too much because now they can go 85 competitive pitches. That’s good to go. Versus the guy who threw too many innings and that gas tank runs a little low quicker.”One way Maddux’s schedule adjusts is by scheduling fewer innings for some of the pitchers on the starter’s schedule. As he returns from several seasons undone by injury, Reyes, for example, will be on a starter’s schedule — appearing about every six days — but have his outings targeted for two innings. Gant and Helsley could have a similar program as they prep for late-game relief with multiple-inning assignments.The overstuffed clubhouse means that many of the younger players will share lockers, but that’s not what rookie Andrew Knizner saw when he did a head count.He said it’s the shared experience.“When I was able to come up and be in big-league camp, obviously I wasn’t going to make the big-league roster or anything like that, but it was eye-opening to see, OK, this is what the big-leagues is like,” the catcher said. “This was a small dose of it. This isn’t even the full-on big leagues. But being able to be around guys and be around the coaching staff and the training staff and even being around the press — that’s all good. That’s a positive. I’d bring as many guys as I could in to see this.”That might tax what Maddux’s template too much.The veteran pitching coach, entering his third season with the Cardinals, is working off his tried and true template for prepping pitching — reverse engineering it based on number of starters and the number of games. He said the first pitcher whose schedule he planned was Kim’s. The lefty the Cardinals signed as a free agent in December wanted a feel for his spring schedule, and so Maddux set to work on it. He joked Tuesday that he had “a blank canvas, all kinds of room.” He mapped out how to get Kim ready to face hitters in a live batting practice setting on Day 7, set to start an early game, and on target to throw those 95 competitive pitches by the time the Cardinals leave for the exhibition game in Texas and then opening day in Cincinnati on March 26.As other coaches left for the day late Tuesday afternoon, Maddux nodded when asked if he had the schedule completed. It comes with an asterisk, of course: subject to change.The first 10 days of it was already posted in the clubhouse.Catcher Andrew Knizner took a peek.“That’s a lot of bullpens,” he said. “That’s what it sounds like to me.”

Cardinals pitchers and catchers report day

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong throws to first during a ground ball drill on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis pitcher Alex Reyes, left, throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman, right, arrives carrying four gloves on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals Jack Flaherty, from left, Tommy Edman and Lane Thomas arrive on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Outfielder Dexter Fowler arrives for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina arrives on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

William DeWitt, Jr., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for the St. Louis Cardinals, arrives on report day at St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Video: Oquendo offers pointers to Carpenter and DeJong

Video: Waino and Martinez throw long toss during spring training

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader arrives on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes arrives on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals Jack Flaherty, from left, Tommy Edman and Lane Thomas arrive on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina throws in the practice field on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina throws in the practice field on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Korean media greet St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim as he arrives on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lane Thomas balances a baseball on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitchers Carlos Martinez, left, and Adam Wainwright finish a game of long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

A white ibis visits the practice filed as St. Louis Cardinals run drills on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Korean media interview St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim after his work out on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lane Thomas balances a baseball on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

A white ibis visits the practice filed as St. Louis Cardinals run drills on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Korean media interview St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim after his work out on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Tyler Webb walks around with a tactical vest used to track his workout on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim throws from the practice mound on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Players watch their new teammate St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim throw from the practice mound on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim throws from the practice mound on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jon Gant throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim fist bumps catcher Jose Godroy after throwing from the practice mound on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Austin Gomber throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher prospect Jake Woodford throws from the practice mound on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Players watch their new teammate St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim throw from the practice mound on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim throws from the practice mound on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong fields a ground ball with instructor Jose Oquendo on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong checks his cleat during infield practice on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, left, and Carlos Martinez throw long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong wipes his sweat after taking infield practice on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Brett Cecil throws from the practice mound on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman fields a ground ball on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong throws to first during a drill on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong reaches for a ground ball during a drill on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman practices instructor Jose Oquendo in the outfield on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Cardinals players watch their new teammate, Kwang-Hyun Kim, throw from the practice mound on Tuesday in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter, left, and shortstop Paul DeJong, far right, practice with instructor Jose Oquendo in the outfield on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Korean media document as St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim as he stretches on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis pitcher Alex Reyes, left, throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, left, throws to Paul DeJong during a drill on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong fields a ground ball with instructor Jose Oquendo on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman practices instructor Jose Oquendo in the outfield on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Korean media document as St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis pitcher Alex Reyes throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis pitcher Alex Reyes throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter, left, and shortstop Paul DeJong, far right, practice with instructor Jose Oquendo in the outfield on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon throws long toss on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman, left, practices with instructor Jose Oquendo in the outfield on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Grounds crew employee Brady Garrett edges the practice on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt gathers balls after a drill on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Johan Oviedo feeds ball to instructor Jose Oquendo during a drill on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux (right) talks with minor leaguer Michael Baird after Maddux watched him throw from a practice mound Tuesday in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com