🔥'Mad Mike' Hughes death: US daredevil killed in homemade rocket crash🔥

A daredevil trying to prove the Earth is flat has been killed in a homemade rocket crash in California.

Michael Hughes – who went by the moniker “Mad Mike” – was attempting to launch his steam-powered rocket to an altitude of 5,000ft (1,525m) from a site in the desert north-west of Los Angeles but crashed 20 seconds after take-off.

Mr Hughes, 64, ultimately wanted to prove his Flat Earth theory by taking photographs of the curvature of the planet – or lack of curvature under his theory – from space.

The stunt was being filmed for a Science Channel programme called Homemade Astronauts.

The programme confirmed his death, tweeting: “Michael ‘Mad Mike’ Hughes tragically passed away today during an attempt to launch his homemade rocket. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his family & friends during this difficult time. It was always his dream to do this launch & Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey.”

San Bernadino Police Department has not released Mr Hughes’ identity but has confirmed a man had died in a rocket crash at 2pm on Saturday (10pm UK time).

