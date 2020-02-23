🔥'Mad Mike' Hughes death: US daredevil killed in homemade rocket crash🔥
A daredevil trying to prove the Earth is flat has been killed in a homemade rocket crash in California.
Michael Hughes – who went by the moniker “Mad Mike” – was attempting to launch his steam-powered rocket to an altitude of 5,000ft (1,525m) from a site in the desert north-west of Los Angeles but crashed 20 seconds after take-off.
Mr Hughes, 64, ultimately wanted to prove his Flat Earth theory by taking photographs of the curvature of the planet – or lack of curvature under his theory – from space.
The stunt was being filmed for a Science Channel programme called Homemade Astronauts.
The programme confirmed his death, tweeting: “Michael ‘Mad Mike’ Hughes tragically passed away today during an attempt to launch his homemade rocket. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his family & friends during this difficult time. It was always his dream to do this launch & Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey.”
San Bernadino Police Department has not released Mr Hughes’ identity but has confirmed a man had died in a rocket crash at 2pm on Saturday (10pm UK time).
This story is being updated…