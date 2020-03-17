🔥Macy’s joins Nordstrom in closing due to coronavirus pandemic🔥

THURSDAY, DEC. 21, 2017 – Shoppers tour the mall Thursday near the Macy’s at West County Mall in Des Peres. Photo by Jerry Naunheim Jr.

Macy’s on Tuesday joined Nordstrom to temporarily close all of its stores in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.Nordstrom said on Monday it would temporarily shut its stores in the U.S. and Canada and withdrew its fiscal 2020 forecast. There are two Nordstrom stores in the St. Louis area, in the St. Louis Galleria and West County Center, and another two Nordstrom Racks — one in Manchester, the other in Brentwood.Macy’s, which owns more than 800 stores, said it would continue to operate its e-commerce sites.Macy’s said it’s closing all of its stores by the end of business Tuesday through March 31. It has six stores in the St. Louis area — in the St. Louis Galleria, South County Center, St. Clair Square, West County Center, Chesterfield Mall and Mid-Rivers Mall.Macy’s, along with Saks Fifth Avenue and Gap Inc’s Banana Republic, last week sent notices to shoppers that they were open for business in a move to stem losses due to a steep decline in traffic.The fast-spreading virus, which has killed about a hundred and infected more than 4,000 in the United States, has been a big headache for retailers who are already struggling with falling sales due to stiff competition and a shift to online shopping. • See a list of other retailers with a St. Louis regional presence that are closing or reducing hours