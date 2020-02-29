Macoupin County coal mine to shut down

The bankrupt owner of St. Louis-based coal company Foresight Energy has signaled that it plans to shut down a Macoupin County mine.The likely closure was first made public earlier this week, when Murray Energy — the Ohio-based coal producer that owns a controlling stake of Foresight — disclosed a fresh round of documents amid its ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy and reorganization. The release featured an internal company presentation from January that stated that its Shay No. 1 Mine complex near Carlinville, Illinois, about an hour north of St. Louis, is scheduled to be shut down in the first quarter of the year “due to its inability to operate profitably and ongoing issues with coal quality.”The complex began production in 2009, and is one of Foresight’s four operations across Southern Illinois.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Crystal City location will remain open; stores in St. Charles, Fenton, Fairview Heights, Arnold and O’Fallon, Missouri, to shutter

Creve Coeur-based First Bank has more than $6 billion in assets, and locations in California, Missouri and Illinois.

Bridgeton-based Trans States says on its website it employs about 900 people, but the impact on its workforce is unclear.

The subscription, believed to be a first among national restaurant chains, could position Panera competitively as an industry battle to win over breakfast customers surges this year.

CHESTERFIELD — The president and CEO of St. Luke’s Hospital announced her resignation Tuesday, according to a news release.

Applications being accepted for seasonal workers, as well as for permanent part-time jobs

The verdict is expected to hold far-reaching implications for a wave of similar litigation.

Plans also in the works to turn Chesterfield Outlets into entertainment venue to include a 3,000-square-foot concert space and Main Event restaurant

Veterans United, which employs some 3,100 people nationally, wanted a satellite location near its Columbia headquarters.

The method uses iris identification and fingerprints for security screening.

Foresight Energy corporate logo, from company’s website.