🔥Macaulay Culkin is starring in American Horror Story's 10th season🔥

Macaulay Culkin has finally decided to give the people what they want – and that’s the former child actor appearing on our screens once again. The Home Alone star announced that he’s making his triumphant return to Hollywood by appearing on the next season of American Horror Story.

Culkin will be a series regular on the tenth installment of the American Horror Stories franchise. The cast list was announced on Wednesday afternoon and includes the return of AHS veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters as well as Kathy Bates, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock.

Show creator Ryan Murphy posted a short yet ominous video on Instagram that listed the cast while ‘Dead of Night’ by Orville Peck played.

While Culkin has had small guest-star roles over the past few years (he most recently acted opposite his real-life girlfriend Brenda Song in the Hulu original Dollface) the actor has never been a series regular on a television show before.

He occasionally appeared on The Jim Gaffigan Show in 2015 and 2016 but the last time he had a recurring role on a TV show was on NBC’s Kings in 2009, when he had a five-episode story arc.

The actor was recently on the cover of Esquire magazine where he discussed his past issues with drugs and his romantic relationship with long-time girlfriend Brenda Song of Disney Channel fame.

Over the past few years, Culkin settled into a comfortable life, started his lifestyle blog Bunny Ears and acted in a few films, including 2019’s Changeland which is how he met Song.

“People assume that I’m crazy, or a kook, or damaged. Weird. Cracked. And up until the last year or two, I haven’t really put myself out there at all,” he told Esquire. “It’s also like, Okay, everybody, stop acting so freaking shocked that I’m relatively well-adjusted.”

While there are no details on what Culkin’s series of American Horror Story will entail, the season is set to premiere this fall.