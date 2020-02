🔥Macaulay Culkin is starring in American Horror Story's 10th season🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Macaulay Culkin has finally decided to give the people what they want – and that’s the former child actor appearing on our screens once again. The Home Alone starĀ announced that he’s making his triumphant return to Hollywood by appearing on the next season of American Horror Story.Ā

Culkin will be a series regular on the tenth installment of the American Horror Stories franchise. The cast list was announced on Wednesday afternoonĀ and includes the return of AHS veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters as well as Kathy Bates, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock.

Show creator Ryan Murphy posted a short yet ominous video on Instagram that listed the castĀ whileĀ ‘Dead of Night’Ā by Orville Peck played.

While Culkin has had small guest-starĀ roles over the past few years (he most recently actedĀ opposite his real-life girlfriend Brenda Song in the Hulu original Dollface)Ā the actor has never been a series regular on aĀ television show before.Ā

He occasionally appearedĀ onĀ The Jim Gaffigan Show in 2015 and 2016 but theĀ last time he had a recurring role on a TV show was on NBCā€™s KingsĀ in 2009, when he had a five-episode story arc.

(Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty)

The actor was recently on the cover of Esquire magazine where he discussed his past issues with drugs and his romantic relationship with long-time girlfriend Brenda Song of Disney Channel fame.Ā

Over the past few years, Culkin settled into a comfortableĀ life, started his lifestyle blog Bunny Ears and acted in a few films, includingĀ 2019ā€™s ChangelandĀ which is how he met Song.Ā

ā€œPeople assume that Iā€™m crazy, or a kook, or damaged. Weird. Cracked. And up until the last year or two, I havenā€™t really put myself out there at all,” he told Esquire. “Itā€™s also like, Okay, everybody, stop acting so freaking shocked that Iā€™m relatively well-adjusted.”

While there are no details on what Culkinā€™s series of American Horror Story will entail, the season is set to premiere this fall.Ā