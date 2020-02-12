🔥Macaulay Culkin details frosty encounter with James Franco over Michael Jackson in Esquire cover story🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

In a new Esquire interview, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin (who goes by Mack) strips down to his skivvies for his first cover shoot in 15 years, talks about his friendship with Michael Jackson, his relationship with girlfriend Brenda Song and his past reported drug use.

“People assume that I’m crazy, or a kook, or damaged. Weird. Cracked. And up until the last year or two, I haven’t really put myself out there at all. So I can understand that,” the former child star said. “It’s also like, Okay, everybody, stop acting so freaking shocked that I’m relatively well-adjusted.”

Culkin, 39, talks to the magazine about his childhood and his emancipation from his parents.

“I wasn’t working in a coal mine. I wasn’t a child soldier. My father was not sexually abusing me. Certain f***ed-up things happened, but f***ed-up things happen to kids all the time and they don’t come out the other end.

“I’ve got something to show for it, man. I mean, look at me: I got money, I got fame, I got a beautiful girlfriend and a beautiful house and beautiful animals,” he explains.

He also discusses his friendship with Michael Jackson, who got in touch with him after he filmed Home Alone. They were close friends for years and he spent time at Neverland.

“I’m gonna begin with the line—it’s not a line, it’s the truth: He never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flash point in time, I’d have no reason to hold anything back.

“The guy has passed on. If anything—I’m not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that, but right now is a good time to speak up.

“And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything,” he says.

Culkin goes on to share an icy confrontation with James Franco about Jackson.

“Here’s a good Michael Jackson story that doesn’t involve Michael Jackson at all: I ran into James Franco on a plane. I’d bumped into him two or three times over the years. I give him a little nod as we’re putting our bags overhead.

“Hey, how you doing? Good, how ya doing? And it was right after the Leaving Neverland documentary came out, and he goes, ‘So, that documentary!’ And that was all he said. I was like, ‘Uh-huh.’ Silence. So then he goes, ‘So what do you think?’ And I turned to him and I go, ‘Do you wanna talk about your dead friend?’ And he sheepishly went, ‘No, I don’t.’ So I said, ‘Cool, man, it was nice to see you.’”

He talks about his girlfriend, former Disney star Brenda Song, who he met when they co-starred in the Seth Green movie Changeland. They’re currently trying for a baby. “We practice a lot. We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating,'” Culkin joked.

The Party Monster star opens up about his reported drug use over the years, saying, “I played with some fire, I guess is the best way to put it. At the same time, I’ve never been to rehab or anything like that. I’ve never had to clean out that way. There were certain times when I had to catch myself, once or twice. You’re having too good a time, Mack. I mean, I’ve had friends who ask me, ‘How do I get clean?’ And I go, I’m the last person you should ask, because I’m gonna give you the worst advice, which is: Just stop. Just stop! And that’s not the way it works. But I never went so far down that road where I needed outside help.”

Now he says, “I don’t do drugs recreationally. I still kinda drink like a fish. I drink and I smoke. But I don’t touch the things. I do love them. They’re like old friends. But sometimes you outgrow your friends.”​