🔥Macaulay Culkin Auditioned For Once Upon A Time In Hollywood And It Went Terribly🔥

Macauley Culkin is not a name we hear a lot unless we’re talking about Home Alone, the movie that became such a hit for the then child star, that he probably still can’t walk 10 paces without hearing about it. While we might not see Macauley Culkin much on screen, he isn’t exactly retired. While he’s not as active in Hollywood as many, he’s never been entirely absent either. He’s kept his distance from the Hollywood mainstream for the most part, but it turns out we could have seen him in a major big screen production last year. In a recent interview, Culkin reveals he auditioned for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. Although, according to the actor himself, the odds of actually seeing him in the movie were pretty low.

In a new profile in Esquire, Culkin, who goes by Mack, if you ever happen to meet him on the street, admits that he had gone out for a part in the movie that would go on to win two Oscars this past weekend. Of course, we know he didn’t get the role, but Culkin is pretty open about why that is. Apparently, his auditioned sucked. According to the actor…

It was a disaster. I wouldn’t have hired me. I’m terrible at auditioning anyway, and this was my first audition in like eight years.

Macauley Culkin doesn’t reveal what role he auditioned for. Seeing him as a member of the Manson Family, perhaps the guy who gets his ass kicked by Brad Pitt at the end of the film, feels like a role that could have been him, or perhaps the role that was eventually played by Luke Perry. Whatever it was, it wasn’t to be. The audition apparently went so badly that even Culkin admits he was bad.

If you haven’t auditioned in nearly a decade, it’s maybe not surprising that the audition went badly, especially if, as the actor says, he was never great at auditions to begin with. Many of the roles that Macauley Culkin has had, even in the last few years, have been places where he played himself, or played a variation on his Home Alone character, and so he certainly didn’t need to audition for that. He was hired because of who he was.

He made a movie called Changeland last year, a movie written and directed by his friend Seth Green. He also appeared in an episode of the Hulu series Dollface. These are rolls that didn’t require him to do much if anything in the way of media. Culkin admits that, while he enjoys acting, he doesn’t like a lot of what goes with it. Though, if the kid from Home Alone had been in the latest Quentin Tarantino movie, I feel like there would have been a lot more media attention given to him.

It makes you wonder. Were there other roles in major films that Macauley Culkin went for over the last few years that he just didn’t end up getting?