MAC honoring seven STL ‘women of distinction’ in April

Seven STL women will be lauded next month at the Ninth Annual Women of Distinction luncheon, hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club.On April 3, the club will honor the following women who “have made a positive impact in the St. Louis region:”Christine Candio, president and CEO of St. Luke’s Hospital; Theresa Carrington, CEO of Ten By Three, an anti-poverty organization; Kate Ewing, lawyer and development director at Sandberg Phoenix; Mary Elizabeth Grimes, president of Marian Middle School; Genny Jessee, executive director of the June Jessee Memorial Foundation; and Katy Vu, chief financial officer of Bunzl North America.Katie Shields, head women’s soccer coach at St. Louis University, will receive the Rising Star Award, which goes to a professional woman 35 years old or younger.

SLU women’s soccer coach Katie Shields, who will be honored April 3 by the Missouri Athletic Club. (Bill Barrett photo/Courtesy SLU Athletics, slubillikens.com)

The bash begins with a reception at 11: 15 a.m., followed by lunch and an awards program, at the club’s downtown St. Louis location, 405 Washington Ave.The cost is $60 per person and is open to the public. For information or reservations, go to mac-stl.org or call 314-539-4470.

