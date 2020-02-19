🔥Mabel thanks mum Neneh Cherry in Brits acceptance speech as she wins Female Solo Artist award🔥

Mabel bagged herself the Brit Award for Female Solo Artist at this year’s star-studded ceremony, thanking her famous mum, Neneh Cherry, during her acceptance speech.

The 23-year-old has swiftly become one of the biggest names in pop, since her breakthrough single Don’t Call Me Up hit the UK charts in 2019.

While last year Mabel lost out on the award for Breakthrough Act, she has now secured her first ever Brit – winning over Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Freya Riding and Mahalia.

Mabel began her speech saying: “Wow, this is so wild. It’s been a crazy journey and I just want to say that there are so many amazing women in this category so it’s really an honour to have this”.

​The Mad Love hitmaker not only paid homage to the other female artists in the category, but also thanked her mum – who is none other than British rapper, Neneh Cherry.

The star also made reference to her mother’s Brit Award win back in 1990, where she won both Breakthrough Act and Best International Solo Artist.

Fans have since shared their reactions online, with many revealing they were previously unaware that Mabel was from such a talented family.

One person wrote: “Feeling old! Didn’t realise Mabel was Nenah Cherrys daughter- would’ve preferred her mum to give us a throwback!”

Another also commented: “I decided I was ancient earlier when I didn’t know Mabel but I did know her mum.”

A third added: “[sic] Feeling V old – Did not know Mabel’s mum was Neneh Cherry….. In my head Buffalo Stance only came out three months ago and Eagle Eye is still in school…….. Pipster – 44 on the outside, time travels in a different dimension that keeps her 21 on the inside….”

Host Jack Whitehall made a joke referencing the lack of female nominees in this year’s categories, saying the Academy had no choice but to put forward women in the segment, as it’s an all-female category.

Other winners from the night include Lewis Capaldi, who swore during his acceptance speech, and Stormzy.