🔥M6 motorway closed after police car ‘crashes into ditch’🔥

A major crash involving a police car has closed the M6 motorway in both directions near Carlisle.

The collision happened at approximately 2pm this afternoon on the M6 Southbound between junction 44 and 43, police confirmed.

A witness at the scene told LBC News a vehicle had caught on fire.

There were also reports the police car crashed into a ditch after veering from the road.

Cumbria Police confirmed no other vehicles were involved.

The force added in a statement: ‘Police are currently dealing with a one vehicle road traffic collision on the M6 Southbound between junction 44 and 43.

‘The collision occurred today (Jan 26) at approximately 2pm and involved one police vehicle.

‘The M6 is closed in both directions at junction 44 and 43.

‘The road is likely to be closed for some time while collision inquiries are ongoing, please seek alternative routes.’

Emergency services attended the scene earlier today.