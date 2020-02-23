🔥M40 accident: Motorway closed in both directions after 'serious multi-vehicle crash' near High Wycombe🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The M40 has been closed in both directions near High Wycombe after a “serious multi-vehicle accident”.

Highways England said the motorway was closed between Junction 4 and Junction 5 for a “police-led incident” and said “all emergency services are on scene”.

They tweeted: “M40 closure in BOTH directions between J4 to J5, if you are caught within the closure we are working with Thames Valley Police to remove you safely. Please DO NOT move your vehicle unless told to by ourselves of TVP.”

A motorist stuck in traffic said there were four to five ambulances, a helicopter and police cars on the scene.

Oxford Tube tweeted to say the motorway was closed after a “serious multi-vehicle accident”.

More follows…