🔥M25 graffiti replaced with 'Thank you NHS' message in show of support for medics battling coronavirus crisis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A message of thanks for the NHS has been painted on an M25 bridge in yet another show of public support for healthcare workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The railway bridge – located in Buckinghamshire between junctions 16 and 17 of the motorway – was for years decorated with a slogan imploring passersby to “Give peas a chance”.

But a fresh message saying “Thank You NHS” was painted on it in recent days, in an apparent show of gratitude to the UK’s crisis-hit medics.

It is not clear who painted the latest message on the bridge, which is owned by Network Rail.

The new wording was flagged up on Sunday in a Facebook group created to celebrate the original graffiti.

The group has more than 9,000 followers, a number of whom were quick to praise the redesign.

“I will accept the loss of peas for this,” said one, referring to the original message having been painted ​over and replaced with the word Helch in 2018, much to the annoyance of many fans of “peas”.

Another said: “Losing our peas was a sad sad thing, but this has made up for it. I hope this stays for years to come, lest we forget what those guys are doing for us all.”

One follower, meanwhile, said they were “still narked about the besmirching of peas”.

“But this is better than it was,” they added. “Just a shame it takes a global crisis for all & sundry to appreciate the backbone of the country, really.”

Andy Leek’s Notes to NHS Staff

Marc P Summers, the administrator of the Facebook group, also chimed in with his own thoughts on the change.

“This is the greatest thing to happen to the bridge since it was messed with by Helch over 18 months ago,” he said in a Facebook post.

“We are super happy and wish this to stay forever.

“The NHS deserve this as recognition for all their hard work.”​

Boris Johnson reveals 20,000 NHS staff have returned to service

His message of support came after more than 750,000 people signed up as volunteers this week to help the NHS deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

The surge has seen the scheme temporarily paused in order to allow time for the torrent of applications to be sorted through.

The volunteers will help deliver food and medicines, drive patients to medical appointments and phone people self-isolating in a bid to alleviate any loneliness they may be experiencing.