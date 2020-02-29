🔥M25 closed and major traffic delays after woman dies in suspected hit-and-run🔥

A woman has been found dead on the M25 in a suspected hit-and-run.

The 36-year-old victim was found early this morning. A large section of the motorway remains closed, sparking heavy traffic and severe road delays.

Emergency services rushed to the carriageway shortly after 6.15am but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surrey Police sergeant Andy Audsley said: “We are trying to establish how the woman, who was a pedestrian, came to be injured in the carriageway.

“We believe that she may have been involved at some stage in a collision with a vehicle that did not stop at the scene.

“We are asking anyone who saw the woman who was wearing a maroon coat and trousers to call us immediately on 101 quoting P20048965”.

The busy road is shut clockwise between Junction 8, Reigate and Junction 10, Wisley, while investigations continue.

Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes or follow the diversion signs put in place.