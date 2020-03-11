🔥Lyra McKee's mother dies weeks before anniversary of journalist's murder🔥

Lyra McKee’s mother has died just weeks before the first anniversary of her daughter’s murder.

The journalist, 29, was shot dead in April last year while observing a riot in Creggan, Derry, Northern Ireland.

Joan Lawrie died “peacefully” in a Belfast hospital on Tuesday, according to a social media post by her daughter Nichola McKee Corner.

She said: “She is now at peace with her beloved daughter Lyra McKee.”

Lyra McKee was killed in April last year (PA Media)

Ms Corner said the death of her sister had a profound effect on her mother.

“They killed her the day they killed her precious baby girl,” she said.

She added that her heart was comforted knowing her mother and sister were together again and she would love them forever.

Ms McKee had been her her mother’s main carer.

Another tweet from a relative said: “My wee Mother In Law, passed away last night of a broken heart. Unable to live without her baby Lyra. My Wee mother in law whom I loved with all my heart, I Will love you to beyond eternity. Mother and daughter rest in forever peace.”

Paul McIntyre, 52, has been charged over Ms McKee’s death. He denies murdering the journalist, possessing a firearm and being a member of the IRA.