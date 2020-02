Four men have been arrested in the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry.

The men, who are aged 20, 27, 29 and 52, were arrested in Derry under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday morning.

They are being questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead while observing disorder in Derry on April 18 2019.

