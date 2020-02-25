🔥Lyon vs Juventus: Uefa Champions League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, head to head, team news🔥

Juventus travel to France to take on Lyon in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.

The Serie A champions have not progressed beyond the quarter-final stages of this competition since reaching the final in 2017.

Lyon ended a run of four games without a win against Metz at the weekend but sit in seventh place Ligue 1, having failed to win 16 of their 26 league games this season, lagging 28 points behind leader PSG.

Les Gones qualified for the knockout stages as runners up, edging into second place ahead of Benfica and Zenit St Petersburg in a very competitive group.

Juventus dropped just two points as their eased into the last 16 with Cristiano Ronaldo contributing a fairly modest two goals in that run.

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Venue: Groupama Stadium

Kick-off time: 8pm

Prediction: Lyon 0-1 Juventus

Lyon’s underwhelming form coupled with a feeling of frustration around the club should play into Juventus’ hands.

The Bianconeri have a huge domestic clash with Inter Milan awaiting on Sunday but with Ronaldo in irresistible form heading into the contest – having matched Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella by finding the target in 11 successive Serie A appearances against SPAL on Saturday – they will be confident of getting the right result.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

This will be the fifth competitive meeting between the two sides with Juve sealing victory over two legs in the 2013-14 Europa League season.

They were paired again in the 2016-17 Champions League campaign with the Serie A giants winning away in France before Corentin Tolisso secured a draw for Lyon back in Turin.

Team news

Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic are doubts for Juventus with Douglas Costa also set to miss out.

Lyon are without Memphis Depay, who netted five in five during the group campaign, with the Dutchman set to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Former Arsenal man Jeff Reine-Adelaide will also miss out.

