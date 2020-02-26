🔥Lyon vs Juventus LIVE: Uefa Champions League commentary stream, early team news and build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Champions League coverage of Lyon vs Juventus LIVE.

Lyon go into battle tonight without Memphis Depay, who scored five times in five group stage appearances earlier in the campaign.

They still hope to spring a surprise on Juventus who have not progressed beyond the quarter-final stages of this competition since reaching the final in 2017.

2020-02-26T12:11:26.236Z

Lyon focused on Juve, not coronavirusOlympique Lyonnais are fully focused on their Champions League games against Juventus and refuse to be concerned by the coronavirus outbreak hitting Italy, their coach Rudi Garcia told a news conference on Tuesday.Lyon said earlier that Wednesday’s last-16 first leg would go ahead as planned following the “French authorities decision to keep (the game) in its initial configuration”.The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, Europe’s largest so far, rose to 11 on Tuesday as the country shut down much of its wealthy north to curb the spread of the disease.”We are focused on the pitch and nothing else,” Garcia said.”We let our officials deal with sanitary problems related to the coronavirus.”

2020-02-26T12:01:23.856Z

