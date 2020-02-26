🔥Lyon vs Juventus LIVE stream, which TV channel and how to watch Champions League football tonight🔥

Lyon host Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie tonight.

Juventus dropped just two points as their eased into the last 16 with Cristiano Ronaldo in history-making form – having matched Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella by finding the target in 11 successive Serie A appearances against SPAL on Saturday.

Lyon ended a run of four games without a win against Metz at the weekend but sit in seventh place Ligue 1, having failed to win 16 of their 26 league games this season, lagging 28 points behind leader PSG.

Here’s how you can follow all the action…

In Pictures | Juventus vs Atletico Madrid | 26/11/2019

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 3 with coverage starting from 7:15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

