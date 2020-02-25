🔥Lyon vs Juventus Champions League tie to go ahead despite coronavirus outbreak in Italy🔥

Lyon have confirmed that Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 tie against Juventus will go ahead despite the outbreak of coronavirus in neighbouring Italy.

The first leg of the round-of-16 clash, which will be held at the sold-out Groupama Stadium in Lyon, has been given the all-clear from French authorities.

The new strain of coronavirus originated last year in Hubei province in China. It causes a respiratory disease called Covid-19 and produces flu-like symptoms.

China has seen thousands of infections and deaths, while a cluster of the virus in Italy has caused seven deaths and towns to be locked down, leading to the postponement of Serie A games in the north of the country.

An estimated 3,000 Juventus fans will be travelling from Italy, while Lyon released a statement on Tuesday which read: “Olympique Lyonnais have taken note of the French authorities’ decision to keep the OL / Juventus match scheduled for tomorrow night at Groupama Stadium in its original configuration.

“As a reminder, the match will be sold out, so only Lyon and Italian supporters with tickets will be allowed to access the stadium.”

Italian Health Minister Olivier Veran told RTL radio on Tuesday that France is not considering closing its border with Italy, nor banning big gatherings of people because it would not make sense.

Asked specifically about the Lyon-Juventus match, Veran said: “Should we ban gatherings? Should we stop the (Paris) Fashion Week? Should we stop matches? Should we close universities? The answer is no.”

Additional reporting by Reuters and PA.