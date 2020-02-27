🔥Lyon shock Juventus as Cristiano Ronaldo draws a blank in Champions League loss🔥

Lucas Tousart’s first-half strike was enough to hand Lyon a shock 1-0 victory over Juventus in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

Cristiano Ronaldo had scored 65 goals in the knockout stages before the game and it was no surprise to see him go close early, clipping a cross-shot to the far post which nearly caught out Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

But it was Lyon who should have gone ahead on 21 minutes when Hossem Aouar’s corner found Karl Toko Ekambi after the near post and his back-header bounced off the upright before Juventus scrambled clear.

The home side took confidence from that and Juve’s slow start to find the opener on the half-hour mark when Aouar escaped Paulo Dybala on the left and found Tousart, who finished smartly on the volley past Wojciech Szczesny.

Moussa Dembele, linked heavily with a move to Chelsea in January, should have done better with his chance just a few minutes later but spurned wide with the goal at his mercy.

Ronaldo then showed his quality, cutting inside Leo Dubois before curling just wide of the far post but that was as close as the Old Lady came.

Indeed, Lyon could and should have extended their advantage when Toko Ekambi twice blazed over from a decent angle and Maurizio Sarri must have been relieved to hear the half-time whistle.

With only a slight improvement after the break, Sarri sent on Aaron Ramsey for Pjanic to inject some creativity into his side and later, Gonzalo Higuain replaced Juan Cuadrado.

The Serie A champions cranked up the pressure as the game neared its conclusion with Higuain and Dybala both inches away from a leveller.

But Lyon held on for a first-ever win against Juventus in the Champions League to take a crucial advantage to the Allianz Stadium in three weeks’ time.

FULL TIME | Lyon 1-0 JuventusWhat a result for the home side and it’s fully deserved!They’ve beaten Ronaldo. They’ve beaten Sarri. They’ve beaten Juventus for the first time in the Champions League!A monumental effort – and now they’ve got to do it again in Turin.

90+6 mins: One last free-kick for Juventus!But Lopes clears!

90+3 mins: Ronaldo heads wide!What a leap!Alex Sandro whips in a deep cross and Ronaldo leaps like a salmon above Marcal but can’t direct his header on target. There’s a bit of a scrap after that with the Portuguese accusing the Lyon man of play-acting.

90 mins: There will be five minutes of added time.Juventus are firmly on top now but Lyon are hanging on!

89 mins: Another penalty appeal – turned down!Juventus are convinced Dybala was hauled down by Terrier inside the box after an incredible knockdown from Ronaldo, but it looked soft and probably the right decision.

85 mins: Higuaín wide!This should be in the back of the net and Higuaín knows it.Dybala does so well to craft the chance from the right but the striker stumbles and punts his effort wide.

84 mins: Penalty? No says Manzano – Ronaldo is furious!Well, here we are. A huge call for the referee Mr Manzano after Denayer appears to shove Ronaldo inside the box, but play continues. Ronaldo is absolutely livid.

82 mins: First opportunity for Higuaín but it’s a difficult one because the cross from Danilo is slightly behind him and he heads wide.

80 mins: Juventus are very frustrated, especially Ramsey, because Cornet has gone down again after bizarrely kicking Ramsey’s heel. Lucas Andersen is getting stripped to come on – that’ll be their final change.

77 mins: Dubois, who took a knock to the head just a minute ago, is applauded off after a fine display.Kenny Tete replaces him.

76 mins: The nerves are starting to kick in for Lyon now after a hurried clearance from Marcal but Danilo swings his shot way wide and the danger’s over.

74 mins: Ramsey has injected some life into this Juve side but the Welshman is left frustrated after conceding a free-kick by fouling Cornet, who hobbles away.

70 mins: Sarri goes for broke, sending on Gonzalo Higuaín for Cuadrado.Will the former Chelsea man come up with the goods?

69 mins: Chance Dybala!Juventus are cranking up the pressure a little bit now and the Argentine should bury the chance from Alex Sandro’s cross but just shins it wide.

66 mins: Toko Ekambi could have quite easily had a hat-trick in the first half but he heads off without a goal.Martin Terrier comes on and that means Dembele is up front on his own now.

2020-02-26T21:23:33.336Z

In case you were wondering, this is what Matthijs de Ligt looks like at the moment after his earlier head injury.Photo: AFP

62 mins: Sarri makes his first change and it’s Aaron Ramsey who replaces Pjanic – an unhappy return for him against his former club.How Rabiot has survived this long is anyone’s guess.

61 mins: Cornet has a nibble at Dybala and picks up a foul. A ‘clever’ one too, because the diminutive Argentinian was on his way there.

57 mins: Juve are just growing into this contest now and Lyon they’re pinging the crosses into Ronaldo, trying to find him. But Marcelo and Denayer are doing a good job of clearing everything in their path.

53 mins: Lyon are playing some lovely football, it’s all one-touch and flicking between each other.More importantly, they’re playing at a high tempo and Juve are… not.

