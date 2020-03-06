🔥Lydia O'Sullivan: British woman, 23, missing for greater than a week in Fiji🔥

A British woman has been missing for greater than a week in Fiji.

Lydia O’Sullivan, 23, has been travelling for days gone by 2 yrs and have been working and surviving in Auckland, New Zealand.

She actually is thought to have recently travelled from New Zealand to Fiji, and she’s not been seen.

Ms O’Sullivan, of Whitehaven, Messages her family daily cumbria normally. However, she’s not been heard from or seen since February 28.

Cumbria Police said it really is dealing with Lydia’s family plus authorities in a bid to get her.

It really is urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to get hold of it immediately.

Ms O’Sullivan is referred to as around 5ft with blue eyes, long brown hair and a petite build.

Should you have information call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.