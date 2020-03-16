🔥LVMH to use its perfume factories to manufacture free hand sanitiser for France🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

LVMH will repurpose three of its cosmetics factories in France to make hand sanitiser, the company announced on Sunday.

The French luxury conglomerate that owns Louis Vuitton, Moet & Chandon and Fendi among others will repurpose the factories where it usually makes fragrance and cosmetics for the likes of Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy and instead produce hydroalcoholic gel.

According to the New York Times, the company plans to produce as much as 12,000 tonnes this week, which it will then supply free of charge to French hospitals fighting the country’s coronavirus outbreak, with a particular focus on the 39 public hospitals in Paris.

“Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus,” the company said in a statement.

“LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities.”

French hospitals are yet to run out of hand sanitiser but supplies are ‘strained’, according to the Guardian.

On Sunday, France’s Public Health Authority reported 36 new deaths from coronavirus, taking the total to 127 with 5,423 confirmed cases of the virus.

The country is expected to introduce much stricter measures to stem the spread of the virus, with Paris set to go on full lock down this week.