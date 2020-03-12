The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Insurance company LV= has stopped selling travel insurance to new customers with immediate effect, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Covid-19 strain has infected more than 127,000 people globally and created huge logistical problems for the aviation and tourism industries due to travel bans and social isolation policies created in its wake.

LV= said customers who have already taken out cover would be protected, however it has had to make the “difficult decision” to temporarily not take on any more travel customers, rather than hike up cover prices.

It comes as other travel insurers, including Aviva, warned they would have to stop or alter insurance conditions due to the viral pandemic sweeping the globe.

Coronavirus has had a massive impact on the travel industry (AFP via Getty Images)

An LV= spokeswoman told the Evening Standard that the situation would be monitored and the firm’s decision would be reviewed on a regular basis.

“In light of the significant impact that coronavirus is having globally, LV= General Insurance has taken the difficult decision to pause the sale of travel insurance to new customers,” she said.

“In the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen the number of policies sold double. Whilst LV= is a major motor and home insurer, we are a small travel insurance provider and it’s important for the long-term benefit of all our customers that our exposure to this market remains at a sustainable level for the overall business.

“We considered a number of different options, such as excluding cover or significantly increasing prices for new customers but we strongly believe this temporary measure of pausing the sale of new policies and focusing on our existing customers is the right decision.”

Holidaymakers are being advised to read the terms of their travel policies closely to ensure they are covered.

Insurance giant Aviva said that following a review of its travel insurance, it has decided to adjust its cover to reflect the current risks posed by the strain.

A statement from Aviva said this means that while new direct travel insurance customers can still buy its core travel insurance, they will not be able to select add-on cover for “travel disruption” or “airspace closure”.

Aviva has also paused its single-trip direct travel insurance for new customers travelling to Italy due to coronavirus.

Existing customers who have already bought cover are unaffected by the new restrictions.

A statement from Aviva said: “Insurance is designed to provide cover for unforeseen and unexpected events and is priced on this basis.

“The outbreak of the coronavirus means there is an increased likelihood of disruption to people’s travel plans.

“We envisage that these decisions, affecting only Aviva’s travel insurance new business, will be temporary actions.”

Consumer group Which? said that anyone looking to buy travel insurance should shop around and read the terms of their policy closely to ensure that they will be covered in the event of disruption.

Head of money Gareth Shaw said: “It’s very alarming that LV= have withdrawn the sale of travel insurance and that other providers have also started restricting the policies they offer customers.

“Anyone planning a holiday should get insurance as soon as they book. If you haven’t already booked insurance and are travelling soon, we urge you to get cover immediately from a reputable insurer.

“The Government, insurers and the travel industry must immediately tackle the huge challenge provided by coronavirus, as the industry depends on people having the confidence that they can travel with the knowledge that they will be covered.”

A spokesman for the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said travel insurance remains “widely available”.

He said: “Existing policies remain unaffected. Travel insurance for new customers remains widely available, so people should shop around for the cover that best meets their needs.

“In a competitive insurance market, insurers will be monitoring carefully the fast-moving developments in the coronavirus outbreak, and will keep their position under constant review as the situation develops.

“Insurance is based on assessing the possibility of an event occurring. Insurers will take account of when any risk becomes more of a probability than a possibility, making whatever commercial decisions that they feel are prudent.”