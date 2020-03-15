The hottest luxury and A List news

Jean Dousset has been designing one-of-a-kind engagement rings for clients including actresses Amy Adams, Eva Longoria and Janel Parrish for 15 years with his namesake label.

But his history in luxury jewelry dates back much further than that – in fact, you could even say it started before his birth.

As the great-great-grandson of Louis Cartier, a career involving diamonds may seem like an obvious choice, but Dousset told us that wasn’t the case for him.

Dousset in his Los Angeles showroom (Jean Dousset)

“I was never brought up as in ‘You are coming from the Cartier family, and therefore, you are going to be in jewelry,’” said Dousset, whose showroom is located on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.

“Cartier was sold to the new owners a long time ago, so my personal life and career have never been connected to Cartier itself,” Dousset added, noting that since his start in 1992, he’s never worked for for the brand.

After a connection of his mother’s brought him to Place Vendôme in Paris for an interview with Chaumet (the jeweler to French emperor, Napoleon Bonaparte), Dousset recalled, “It’s almost like my DNA got activated that day, and I knew this was where I wanted to be.”

Dousset went on to work with prestigious French jewelry houses Boucheron and Van Cleef & Arpels, before deciding to venture out on his own, reconnecting with his heritage in the process.

His breakout moment

Actress Amy Adams with husband Darren Le Gallo, wearing the ring Dousset designed (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

While he wouldn’t set out on his own right away, the idea for Dousset to create his jewelry line sparked early on.

“It started when I was working at my second jewelry house, Boucheron. I remember feeling some kind of constraint in being more creative, and I had some inclination that I wanted to do something, but I did not have the confidence to do it,” he said.

A closer look at the ring Dousset designed for actress Amy Adams in 2008 (Jean Dousset)

Using his own money to start his company, Dousset started working from his dining room, where he met with his first major client. “One of the first things I ever made was for Amy Adams, and I did it out of my house,” he said.

“A stylist in LA called me out of the blue and told me, ‘There’s this guy I know who is the boyfriend of this up-and-coming actress, and he really wants to get her a ring but needs some help,’” Dousset explained.

He met Adams’ now-husband, Darren Le Gallo, ahead of his 2008 proposal: “I met him, and the two of us created that ring for her and then he went on to propose to her. After he proposed, they both came to my dining room and that’s how we met.”

Celebrities who set the trend

Celebrities like Hailey Baldwin and her oval cut ring from Justin Bieber help set engagement ring trends (Getty Images)

“The thing that you could most apply to a trend or the thing that changes the most is the cut of the center stone,” Dousset said, adding, “I think celebrities are very powerful for setting the wheels in motion – they set the trend and then the industry reacts.”

Because it’s hard to cut a diamond, Dousset noted that it takes longer for a trend to catch on.

“Every other year, there is a shape that surfaces, like ovals,” he said.

And given that celebrities like Hailey Baldwin, Jourdan Dunn and Sarah Hyland have all received oval engagement rings in the past year, it’s not hard to see why it’s currently having a moment.

Actress Janel Parrish’s Dousset-designed ring features a radiant cut diamond center stone with 18K rose gold and platinum (Jean Dousset)

“There’s no new way of cutting diamonds, so the shape of the stone is the one main differentiator,” he said. “The market and the interest of people gravitates around these sort of five iconic shapes. It’s always going to revolve around round, cushion, oval, emerald and radiant cut. And they’ll all take their turn, with round, by far being the most popular shape in the world,” Dousset explained.

“And then, after cut, you can see some underlying trends. For example, we did a lot of rose gold, so it wouldn’t surprise me if we start doing more yellow gold,” he said of band trends.

“I think we’ve been making some more plain rings recently – so it’s just the diamond and the rest of the ring is very plain, pure metal. There’s a little bit of a simpler style that’s emerging.”

Designing for the digital consumer

Dousset’s Your Dream Ring allows customers to play with different engagement ring styles online, presenting them in a traditional gouache rendering (Jean Dousset)

“I would say indirectly or directly, women are probably over 80 percent involved in the engagement ring process,” Dousset said of how the Internet and social media, in particular, changed the game. “The one thing you would hear every woman say is, ‘I would like my ring to be unique and different.’”

To achieve that sense of uniqueness with every ring, Dousset created his Your Dream Ring design process several months back, which allows customers to create their own ring using his expertly crafted template.

“With engagement rings, it’s still a very straightforward, classic design that boils down to three options. You either want a solitaire, which is one single stone on a band, or you want a halo, which is one single stone with some diamonds around it, or you want three stones, which is one in the middle and one on each side,” he said of how he determined the ring styles on Your Dream Ring.

An oval cut engagement ring, which Dousset notes is currently having a moment (Jean Dousset)

“The chances that you walk into a store and find the exact ring design you’re looking for with the exact size stone and quality and shape and price, is very, very small. And that prospect becomes very tedious very quickly,” he said of how the idea came about.

“I thought that the Dream Ring was a way to empower you to build that vision of your ring without giving so many options that it becomes daunting.”

Dousset, who estimates that 80 percent of his rings are sold remotely, then added a traditional spin to his more modern engagement ring designing approach.

“I really like the idea of being rooted in traditional artistry, but for the modern consumer. Jewelry can be so dusty and old and stuffy, and you have to strike that balance between using what makes it so appealing and so interesting and make it understandable,” Dousset said.

“To tie that back to the artistry, we show you the ring in gouache, which is a life-like rendering of the design. Before we had computers, this was the original way of designing to give the jewelers, and the lapidaries and the customer a life-like representation of what their piece was going to look like,” Dousset explained, adding that it’s still used by the big jewelry houses.

Details on a yellow gold band and oval diamond design (Jean Dousset)

“When I sit at my desk, I stare at a giant gouache of a Cartier necklace from 1934, and I thought, ‘I’ve got to be able to give people a way to create their ring without it looking like a pure computer rendering.’”

Once the customer has designed their ring, Dousset gets to work, putting together three HD-curated diamond videos.

“We always send three stones because that gives you a choice. If you give me the shape that you like, what your general expectations are for diamonds and then you give me a budget that you’re comfortable with – which is a critical question because diamond prices vary widely – we sift through all the diamonds available for sale and we boil it down to the best cut diamond within the parameters that you shared with us.”

All that’s left to do after that is select a stone for Dousset to bring your dream ring to life.

A signature stone is placed under each engagement ring for a more customizable approach (Jean Dousset)

Dousset noted that the entire process can take anywhere from six weeks to 140 days for your ring to be delivered, depending on the customer and their involvement.

“The average sale here is about $40,000,” he said of cost. “It’s extremely high, so we’re working on creating a collection that will launch in May, which will start at $4,500.”

Keeping the Cartier connection

Dousset alongside a portrait of his great-great-grandfather, Louis Cartier (Jean Dousset)

“The more I’ve grown as a jewelry designer and as a jeweler, the more I connect to Louis Cartier in particular,” said Dousset, who keeps some of the family memorabilia on display in his showroom, including jewelry, pieces that Cartier brought back from his trips to Africa and even portraits of his from the 1900s.

“When I started, it was like he was in the background, and then I got to know who he was as a person a lot more after all these years. Really humbly, in some way, I’d like to emulate what he stood for. He was a creative force behind Cartier at the time…And I kind of try in my own way to be an innovator, as much as you can be an innovator in jewelry.