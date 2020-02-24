🔥Luke Shaw or Brandon Williams? Manchester United formation switch offers flexible answer🔥

Luke Shaw is hoping that a return to form for Manchester United will boost his chances of playing at Euro 2020 – especially after displaying his tactical flexibility in playing alongside Brandon Williams.

Shaw, 24, has faced increased competition at left-back this season following the emergence of Williams, with plenty of United fans questioning the England international’s future prospects at Old Trafford.

However, Shaw has turned in improved performances of late, and has also offered Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an intriguing option on the left of a three-man defence with Williams playing closer to the flank.

Shaw was solid in that role during United’s 2-0 Premier League win at Chelsea last Monday, and impressed in a more traditional left-back role in Sunday’s 3-0 home win over Watford.

Those results leave United three points off a top-four finish, and currently fifth – a position which, in theory, will earn them Champions League football if Man City’s Uefa ban is upheld.

The defender has struggled for consistency since an horrific leg break against PSV Eindhoven in 2015 – an injury which he later revealed almost cost him his leg – though he did win United’s player of the season award last term.

However, Shaw is aiming to keep his recent form and fitness going in a bid to potentially win a recall for England ahead of this summer’s Euros.

“I’m happy but the most important thing is obviously the win and three points,” Shaw told the PA news agency after United’s win over Watford.

“But I feel really good and the team felt really good today, especially second half, so we need to keep things going.

“We’re working hard in training and we’re all enjoying it, so we need to just keep going and keep closing the gap.

“I’m really enjoying it at the moment, and I’m happy to play anywhere the manager wants me to play.

“I’m really enjoying that sort of left of the three, but I’ll play anywhere and the most important thing is to help the team and to enjoy football.

As for being pushed for his starting role by Williams, Shaw said: “It’s something good for the team that you know there’s competition in places.

“But on the other hand, he’s an amazing talent and he’s still very young, he’s still learning of course. But the same as me, I’m still learning.

“But we’ve showed that we can also play together and I love to play with him. We played a couple of times now and we played well together.

“I’m learning what he does and he knows what I do, so it’s a good partnership to play in.

“But of course we all love competition and we all love to push each other and I’ll help him as much as he can to develop into a great player that he can do.”