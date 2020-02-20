Luke Combs headlining at Enterprise Center for ‘What You See is What You Get Tour’

Singer-songwriter Luke Combs poses in the press room with awards for male vocalist of the year and song of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Luke Combs brings his “What You See is What You Get Tour” to Enterprise Center on Nov. 7. Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher are also on the bill.Show time is at 7 p.m.Tickets are $22-$82 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.Combs’ lastet album is “What You See is What You Get.”

