🔥Lukasz Fabianksi errors cost West Ham as Liverpool comeback to win at Anfield🔥

Liverpool survived a huge scare as two clangers from West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and a late winner from Sadio Mane saw them go 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table .

The Pole was at fault for both Georginio Wijnaldum’s opener and Mo Salah’s second-half leveller, which came after goals from Issa Diop and substitute Pablo Fornals had threatened to bring the Reds’ 43-game unbeaten run to an end.

Instead, Mane’s 81st minute tap-in saw Jurgen Klopp’s men earned a 3-2 win, equallling Man City’s Premier League record of 18 straight wins, and they remain on course to match Arsenal’s feat of going through an entire campaign unbeaten.

With captain Jordan Henderson missing because of a hamstring injury, Klopp named Naby Keita in a Liverpool side that was otherwise unchanged from the one beaten at Atletico Madrid last week.

David Moyes, meanwhile, handed a surprise start to 19-year-old right-back Jeremy Ngakia, who had only made his senior debut in the reverse fixture last month, as he named a more adventurous line-up than the one which had drawn much criticism for its overly-defensive approach in the defeat at Man City.

It took the hosts less than ten minutes to open the scoring as Lukasz Fabianski palmed Wijnaldum’s header tamely into the bottom corner after a typically inviting cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But fears that the confidence-shorn Hammers would crumble were quickly dismissed when Diop powered home a header at the other end, with question marks over both Wijnaldum’s desertion of his near-post duties and Alisson’s attempted save, though the error was nothing like as glaring as his counterpart’s.

Alexander-Arnold was enjoying a productive evening down the right and fired just wide of the far corner after a bursting overlap, before another of his superb deliveries was glanced against the crossbar by Virgil Van Dijk.

It had been an encouraging half for Moyes, so when he lost Tomas Soucek to injury just two minutes into the second-half he must have been cursing his luck. Instead, it proved a blessing in disguise as his replacement, Fornals, put the cat amongst the pigeons by sweeping Declan Rice’s cross beyond Alisson to give the visitors a shock lead.

Klopp’s immediate response was to send on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but once again it would be Fabianski that was ultimately responsible for his side finding the net, somehow letting Salah’s low effort from Andrew Robertson’s cut-back squirm through his legs and over the line.

A less than convincing stop from the by-now rattled Fabianski almost allowed Firmino to score on the rebound, only for the woodwork to rather get in his way.

But Mane did find the touch to keep this relentless winning machine rolling, nudging over from Alexander-Arnold’s pass, before having a near-identical effort rightly chalked off by VAR minutes later.

Live Updates

FULL TIME

2020-02-24T21:53:30.890Z

FULL-TIME | Liverpool 3-2 West Ham | A-scare-and-half, but Liverpool are 22 points clear.

SUBS

2020-02-24T21:48:13.316Z

90+1 mins: There’ll be five minutes of added time, and Klopp is not comfortable. Joel Matip is on for Sadio Mane.

2020-02-24T21:45:25.490Z

88 mins: Chance! Jarrod Bowen has just come on and is sent clear by a great pass from Antonio but Alisson stands up to deny him.

VAR

2020-02-24T21:43:48.310Z

GOAL DISALLOWED! | Liverpool 3-2 West HamAlmost a carbon copy as Alexander-Arnold finds Mane at the backpost again but this time VAR rules him offside.

GOAL!

2020-02-24T21:38:07.666Z

Liverpool 3-2 West Ham | Sadio Mane 81′ They always find a way, and after a scare, Liverpool are back in front. Joe Gomez’s deflected strike falls to Alexander-Arnold, who unselfishly squares over Fabianski and Mane has a chance he can’t miss.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-24T21:37:05.710Z

80 mins: Mark Noble becomes the latest into the book as he tracks back desperately. This would still be a big point for the Hammers.

2020-02-24T21:31:30.963Z

74 mins: Almost 3-2! Another clanger from Fabianski, who makes a hash of another tame effort from Salah, but as the ball floats up towards the back stick the woodwork rather gets in Firmino’s way as he tries to provide the finishing touch.

2020-02-24T21:29:55.133Z

73 mins: Liverpool are rampant now. Still it’s Alexander-Arnold driving them on from right-back and once more his delivery is right on the money. Diop gets a crucial flick to turn it away.

GOAL!

2020-02-24T21:25:43.343Z

Liverpool 2-2 West Ham | Mo Salah 69′ Oh Lukasz Fabianski. I can’t believe it, he can’t believe it, Mo Salah probably can’t either. Robertson’s cut-back finds Salah who steers low straight at the goalkeeper, but somehow he lets it straight through his legs.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-24T21:23:43.586Z

67 mins: Bit of a harsh yellow this, but certainly a foul as Diop goes in a little too keenly trying to nick the ball away from Mane.

SUBS

2020-02-24T21:22:12.156Z

65 mins: Felipe Anderson has made way for Sebastian Haller, which means Michail Antonio will come over to play on this left flank.

2020-02-24T21:18:27.453Z

61 mins: What a tackle! Robertson’s backheel plays a rampant Mane in and he’s certainly got the wrong side of Ngakia, but the youngster slides in with a brilliant clearing tackle.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-24T21:14:31.620Z

Giuseppe Muro is at AnfieldThat might be Pablo Fornals’ first touch since coming on. Are West Ham about the do the unthinkable and become the first team to beat Liverpool in the Premier League this season? Where has this performance come from? Liverpool have been poor but the Hammers have been outstanding so far.

2020-02-24T21:13:34.676Z

57 mins: Yep, Naby Keita’s evening is done and the Ox is on.

2020-02-24T21:13:11.130Z

56 mins: Immediately, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain is being readied.

GOAL!

2020-02-24T21:11:53.176Z

Liverpool 1-2 West Ham | Pablo Fornals 55′ Cat. Pigeons! Declan Rice curls in from the right and Fornals is unmarked to sweep into the far corner! Who’d have thunk it?!

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-24T21:09:28.276Z

Giuseppe Muro is at AnfieldThat’s a huge blow for West Ham losing Tomas Soucek to injury. The January loan signing from Slavia Prague was outstanding in the first half and epitomised the grit and fight the Hammers showed before the break. David Moyes has not been overly keen on Pablo Fornals since taking over but he needs the Spaniard to put in a shift in the second half now.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-24T21:09:05.343Z

52 mins: Needless from Declan Rice, who kicks the ball away and becomes the first player into the book. It was a tactical ather than frustrated move, by the way.

2020-02-24T21:08:04.096Z

51 mins: Very open start to the second half, with Robert Snodgrass pretty much in on goal as Robertson’s caught high up the pitch, if only someone had spotted him.

SUBS

2020-02-24T21:04:13.880Z

47 mins: Tomas Soucek has clearly told his manager to give him 60 seconds to try and run off a knock here, but it becomes apparent he can’t. Pablo Fornals is on.

