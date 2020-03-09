🔥Luka Milivojevic lauds 'amazing achievement' after injury-hit Crystal Palace steer clear of relegation🔥

Luka Milivojevic believes Crystal Palace are back to their best having battled through a horrendous run of injuries over the past few months.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson saw his options reduced severely over December and January, with up to 11 senior players unavailable at one point, while Milivojevic himself has been missing through illness in recent weeks

The Eagles had to wait until late February for their first win of 2020 but have now won three on the bounce without conceding a goal since their defeat at Everton on February 8.

That run has all but secured their safety to ensure an eighth consecutive Premier League season next term.

“[It is an] amazing achievement,” Milivojevic said.

“Through the season, if you see in the most difficult period of the year in December and January and we played for a month and a half with only 11, 12 [senior] players.

“We had a lot of injuries, we survived during that period. Not winning many games but not losing a lot games. We drew a lot of games. After that, we had some players back. I think we are back, we are all happy and the atmosphere is great.”

The Serbian missed the win over Newcastle and was passed fit on the morning of the win over Brighton after losing almost a stone in weight over just 12 days due to illness.

“It is not easy,” he said. “Very bad period for me.

“I put some kilos back. I am fully fit now. Trained 100 per cent since Monday last week.

Milivojevic played some part in Palace’s 1-0 win over Watford on Saturday Photo: Getty Images

“I am very happy to be back on the field. I was ill for the last few weeks. Lost many kilos, it wasn’t easy for me. But the most important thing is that I am now fit and healthy and I can help my team.”